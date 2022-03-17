Police Arrest 3 Singaporeans After Finding Cocaine In Cut-Out Books

Over recent years, folks from Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) have found drugs in unexpected places like fruits and among items like beansprouts and furniture.

It seems CNB now has a new ‘hiding spot’ to add to the list.

During an operation on Thursday (10 Mar), CNB officers seized drugs including 280g of cocaine hidden in cut-out books.

3 people were arrested for drug offences during the raid.

3 men arrested for suspected drug offences

According to a CNB press statement, 3 Singaporean men were arrested following the drug operation on Thursday (10 Mar).

CNB officers first arrested a 61-year-old man in a residential estate along Upper Bukit Timah Road. He was then escorted to his nearby residence where another 59-year-old was arrested.

Drugs were uncovered in and around the unit, including:

~277g of cocaine

14g of cannabis and cannabis seeds

245g of brown powder suspected to contain controlled drugs

CNB reported that the drugs were obscured in hollowed-out CD holders and books.

Drug paraphernalia were also found at the scene.

Another 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested within the same residential estate for suspected drug offences.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested 11 other suspected drug abusers aged 28-58, including 4 Singaporeans.

Singapore has zero-tolerance for drugs.

Commenting on the incident, Director of Intelligence Division Superintendent Aaron Tang reminded the public of Singapore’s “zero-tolerance” approach to drugs.

He elaborated that drug abuse is a “persistent threat” to vulnerable segments of our society, exacting a “heavy price” on abusers, their families, and the larger community.

Mr Tang also emphasised that everyone in Singapore must adhere to the laws, regardless of whether they’re residents or visitors.

Kudos for keeping Singapore drug-free

Drug offenders have become more creative over the years, often hiding illegal substances in places where people least expect to find them.

We’re glad folks from CNB and the other agencies are keeping up with the offenders’ ‘tricks’ and ensuring that Singapore is free from harmful drugs.

