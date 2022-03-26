100 Arrested In CNB Drug Bust, Illegal Substances Seized Worth $382,000

Singapore maintains a tough stance against drug abuse, something that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) constantly proves through its extensive efforts to eliminate illegal substances that have crossed our borders.

Recently, between 14 and 23 Mar, CNB officers arrested 100 suspected drug offenders in Singapore. The youngest suspect was a 16-year-old Singaporean.

Officers also confiscated weapons, including knives, airsoft guns, and a chopper.

100 arrested in drug bust

In a press release on Friday (25 Mar), CNB shared about the outcome of an islandwide drug operation that spanned 10 days from 14 to 23 Mar 2022.

They reportedly made 100 arrests, including that of a 16-year-old male Singaporean, the youngest drug abuse suspect.

According to CNB, the drugs they confiscated have an estimated value of $382,000.

The different types of drugs they seized included:

279g of heroin

404g of ‘Ice’

6,308g of cannabis

237g of ketamine

2g of new psychoactive substances,

709g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

197 Erimin-5 tablets

19 LSD stamps

200ml of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

CNB had conducted the operation at various locations such as Choa Chu Kang, Macpherson, Sengkang, and Tampines.

57-year-old man in Boon Lay refuses to comply with officers

In one incident, CNB officers used force to conduct a search on a Boon Lay Place residential unit on 16 Mar, after its 57-year-old resident refused to comply.

Upon gaining entry, officers found four packets containing roughly 1g of ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia.

They also suspect that the man may have tossed some substances outside the window before they entered the unit.

Officers find knives, chopper & airsoft guns at Jalan Damai

Over at Jalan Damai, CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old man in possession of drugs and weapons.

Upon conducting a search, they uncovered 37g of ‘Ice’, 3,026g of cannabis, and 122 Erimin-5 tablets. They also found weapons such as an airsoft gun, a chopper, and knives.

Officers later escorted the suspect to his official residence at Bedok North where they discovered another airsoft gun and drug paraphernalia.

Man & woman arrested in Bukit Batok

In another bust at Bukit Batok East Ave 6, officers arrested a 43-year-old Singaporean man and a 40-year-old woman.

The man was allegedly in possession of 23g of ‘Ice’ and 220g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, Erimin-5 tablets, and various drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested the woman at the lift landing near their home, where they also found the following:

3,263g of cannabis

489g ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

73 Erimin-5 tablets

269g of ‘Ice’

13g of heroin

229g of ketamine

18 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps

200ml of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

packaging materials

Since investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are ongoing, any charges against them are unknown for now.

Kudos to the CNB for the effective drug operation

Kudos to the CNB officers for preventing the circulation of illegal substances in the country.

Hopefully, the successful operation will deter future drug offenders from committing crimes.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau on Facebook.