Menbaka Fire Ramen Opens In Cineleisure Orchard On 24 Nov

Earlier this year, ramen fans were delighted to find out that Kyoto’s famous Menbaka Fire Ramen will be opening in Singapore.

After months of delay, we finally have a new date for its opening at Cineleisure Orchard — 24 Nov.

The thrilling Japanese cooking concept entails chefs literally setting your food on fire as they cook ramen right in front of you.

Imagine a ramen version of teppanyaki dining, with a whole lot of flair and flames.

Menbaka Fire Ramen will burst into flames before you

From pictures seen all over the Internet, Menbaka Fire Ramen is probably the fiercest dish to emerge in the serene town of Kyoto.

Rest assured, safety checks are normally conducted before the ‘show’. Once safely seated, you can then expect to see ramen explode into flames before being served to you.

The sight of it pretty much looks like a mini erupting volcano. Here’s a video of how chefs set bowls of ramen ablaze in their Kyoto outlet.

We hear that you may need to protect your eyebrows so they don’t get burnt.

Fire theatrics meant to capture charred flavour in broth

The fire ramen is more than just theatrics. Apparently, pouring tiny droplets of scalding oil onto green onion toppings over the ramen is meant to add a charred flavour to the broth.

We imagine this to be the Japanese version of wok hei, which means ‘breath of the wok’ in Cantonese.

The end result – a perfect bowl of piping hot and fragrant ramen – looks mighty tempting.

Exclusive tonkotsu flavour in Singapore outlet

According to Ladyironchef, Menbaka will be rolling out flavours that are exclusive to Singapore.

While diners in Kyoto typically get to savour their signature Shoyu Fire Ramen, Singapore residents will get 2 extra flavours at the Cineleisure outlet:

Vegetarian Fire Ramen

Tonkotsu Fire Ramen

Here’s what you need to know to get there this 24 Nov:

Menbaka Fire Ramen Singapore

Address: #05-03 Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Rd, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 12pm-9pm

Website: Facebook

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

Mark your calendars for 24 Nov

We might not be able to travel right now, but at least we’ll get to have a taste of Japan somewhere close to home. In fact, it’s just in town.

If you’re keen for a meal that’s not only delicious but exciting, you can mark your calendars for 24 Nov.

Oh, and fair warning, mind your eyebrows. Hopefully they’re still intact when you leave.

