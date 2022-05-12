MFA Urges S’poreans To Defer Sri Lanka Travel Plans In Light Of Ongoing Clashes

MFA Urges Singaporeans To Take Safety Precautions In Sri Lanka Amid Political Protests

Tensions in Sri Lanka have been heating up over recent months. Unable to cope with the rising costs of daily necessities, many in the country have resorted to protests on the streets.

On Thursday (12 May), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued an advisory urging Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to the country.

Meanwhile, those who’re currently in Sri Lanka are advised to avoid public places with large crowds and take precautions for their own safety.

MFA advises Singaporeans to defer travels to Sri Lanka

On Thursday (12 May), MFA issued a travel advisory urging Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka.

Those who have to travel there should purchase comprehensive travel insurance and familiarise themselves with the terms and coverage. MFA also encouraged them to e-register their travel with MFA through Singpass.

Meanwhile, Singaporeans currently in Sri Lanka are strongly discouraged from going to public places where protests or gatherings are taking place.

For consular assistance, they may get in touch with the following offices:

Protests in Sri Lanka over rising food prices & lack of medicine

As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka depends, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from office. His brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, however, is still holding on to his position.

According to BBC, consumer food prices have increased by 30% since late 2021.

Additionally, the country is experiencing fuel shortages, power cuts, and a lack of medicines.

Frustrated, many protesters stormed the prime minister’s official residence and other Rajapaksa family houses.

Hope the situation will improve soon

Given the tense situation in Sri Lanka, MFA’s travel advisory shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

We hope Singaporeans in Sri Lanka, as well as others who plan on travelling over, will heed MFA’s advice for their own safety.

