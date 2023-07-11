Michael Learns To Rock Performing At Our Tampines Hub, Ticket Proceeds Go To Dementia S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Michael Learns To Rock Performing Charity Concert At Our Tampines Hub

Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) is performing in Singapore this September, and it’s for a good cause.

The Danish Pop Rock band will be playing at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) for one night only, on Saturday (9 Sep). Ticket prices for the show range between S$68 and S$168.

Notably, this special concert is Dementia Singapore’s first fundraising show featuring an international act.

Proceeds from Michael Learns To Rock concert to go to Dementia Singapore

The concert, which will be taking place at the OTH Town Square at 8pm on Saturday (9 Sep), will see MLTR performing a slew of their nostalgic hits such as as ’25 Minutes’, ‘Sleeping Child’, and ‘Someday’.

Tickets are available in five tiers. The prices, excluding booking fees, are as follows:

S$168 (CAT 1)

S$138 (CAT 2)

S$108 (CAT 3)

S$88 (CAT 4)

S$68 (CAT 5)

Ticket sales will begin at 11am on Wednesday (12 July), via All Access Asia.

All proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Dementia Singapore, in support of the local dementia community and to promote greater inclusivity.

Free pre-concert carnival on show day for CARA app members

Additionally, there will be a carnival at the venue before the concert, featuring a wide array of food stalls, rides, and activities for members of Dementia Singapore’s CARA app.

The carnival will be open from 10am to 3.30pm on 9 Sep.

Non-members can sign up for the free app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Alternatively, interested parties may sign up at the entrance of the carnival.

Those who’d like to check out the carnival or attend the concert should take note of the following event details:



Michael Learns To Rock ‘Live’ in Singapore

Address: Town Square, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528988

Date: 9 Sep 2023

Time: 10am – 3.30pm (carnival), 8pm (concert)

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

Charity concert to promote inclusivity for persons living with dementia

Mr Jason Foo, chief executive of Dementia Singapore, said, “Nostalgia has proven to be a powerful tool in Dementia Singapore’s wide-ranging efforts to engage and support persons living with dementia and their caregivers.”

He highlighted music as a great connector, and said that a well-known international act can help break down the stigma associated with the condition.

Mr Foo added that they chose to stage the concert in the Singapore heartlands, instead of more traditional concert venues, so that it can be more inclusive.

Featured image courtesy of IMC Live Global.