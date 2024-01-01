Milksha Bubble Tea Closes All S’pore Outlets, Last One In Tampines Shut On 31 Dec

Milksha Closes Last Outlet In Tampines, Thanks S’poreans For Support Over 5 Years

If you’re reading this, congrats on surviving another year and looking forward to 2024 with renewed vigour.

Unfortunately, not everything has made it to the New Year.

Milksha, a famous Taiwanese bubble tea franchise, has closed all their outlets in Singapore.

Their last local outlet in Tampines, shut down on Sunday (31 Dec).

Milksha closes Tampines outlet & exits S’pore market

In a Facebook post on New Year’s Eve, Milksha abruptly announced that their last day of operations was that same day.

Their last outlet in Singapore, located in Tampines One, would henceforth shut down for good.

That means the chain has effectively exited the Singapore market.

Mikasha thanks S’poreans for support

In their bittersweet post, Milksha thanked Singaporeans for their support since they arrived on our shores in 2019.

Bidding farewell, they invited fans to join them for a memorable last cup or “simply drop by to reminisce”.

Finally, they wished Singapore a Happy New Year — one that they would no longer be a part of.

Milksha website & app now down

A check on Milksha’s Singapore website turned up an error message, indicating that it’s now defunct.

In November, Milksha said on Facebook that their app would go under “scheduled maintenance” from 27 Nov. No date was given for the resumption of service.

Users were reminded to use up their existing credits and vouchers by 26 Nov, after which they would not be valid or refunded.

This prompted customers to comment on the short notice given to use up their credits.

One netizen even declared that this situation was “very suspicious”, given that Milksha had been progressively closing their outlets.

Milksha opened in June 2019

Milksha opened their first outlets in Singapore to much fanfare in 2019.

In June of that year, they launched branches in Suntec City and Funan, and Singaporeans got to taste their intricately prepared boba and high-quality ingredients without having to fly to Taiwan.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic started less than a year later, they proceeded to open more outlets in locations like Woods Square and Guoco Tower.

According to Google Maps, they had opened outlets in at least 11 places across the island over the last five years.

Sadly, Milksha has now gone the way of other famous beverage chains that have bitten the dust in Singapore.

In October, Flash Coffee closed down all their outlets in Singapore amid reports that their employees had allegedly gone “on strike” due to late payment of their salaries.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from cached version of milksha.com.sg.