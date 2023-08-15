TikTok Creator Builds Punggol In Minecraft & Nails Estate Details, Working On MRT Station & More

TikTok Creator Builds Detailed Model Of Punggol In Minecraft

Games like Minecraft, the Sims, and even Animal Crossing have attracted numerous creative souls to flex their skills.

During the height of the pandemic in 2021, some students from Victoria Junior College built the campus on Minecraft for their virtual tour.

More recently, one creator has taken on the mammoth task of building a 1:1 model of Punggol in the popular sandbox game.

He has been sharing his progress via TikTok, garnering much praise and attention along the way.

Recreating Punggol as part of BuildTheEarth movement on Minecraft

According to the creator’s first video on 27 July, this intriguing project is part of the Minecraft BuildTheEarth project. It is a worldwide movement that aims to recreate the Earth on a 1:1 scale in the game.

Singapore has not been left out of the mix, with creators working on heartlands such as Punggol, Clementi, and Sembawang.

On Sunday (13 Aug), the creator shared the progress he made thus far on the virtual recreation of Punggol in another TikTok video.

It seems like he has been focusing on nailing the various residential clusters in the area first.

As of the video, he has completed Punggol Vista, Punggol Crest, Punggol Field, Waterway Woodcress, and more.

Additionally, he is in the midst of building landmarks such as Oasis Primary School, Oasis Terraces, Punggol MRT/LRT, and Waterway Point in Minecraft.

Addressing a comment, the creator revealed that he plans on recreating every single building in the Punggol planning area as per the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s master plan.

Netizens eagerly wait for more areas to be replicated

The TikTok of his meticulous creation has garnered much attention and praise from netizens.

At the time of writing, it has over 148.6k views and 14.5k likes on the platform.

Similarly, many are eagerly waiting for the creator to get around to building other areas. A commenter suggested Jurong West, to which the creator responded that he will add that to his list after Sengkang.

A different comment proposed that he should add the upcoming Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) Punggol campus to his build once the real school is complete.

The creator replied saying that he will definitely do so, in light of the fact that SIT is his university.

Perhaps most conclusively, someone even joked that the creator is building houses faster than the Housing Development Board (HDB).

That said, the creator has likely dedicated countless hours to the project — judging by the amount of detail in his work.

MS News has reached out to the creator and will update the story when they reply.

