Miniso To Launch We Bare Bears Shoulder Bags, Cushions & Pillows From 16 Oct

These furry bears have warmed our hearts with their entertaining misadventures. Soon, long-time fans have an opportunity to support these beloved characters through new merchandise.

Miniso Singapore announced in a Facebook post that they will launch We Bare Bears shoulder bags at selected outlets from Friday (16 Oct).

The collection also includes adorable neck pillows, cushions, and utensils. Here’s a sneak peek of what fans can expect.

We Bare Bears shoulder bags

Funny quips and fascinating tidbits from these comedic bears fill our days with laughter. While you frequently watch them on screen, you can finally have an opportunity to carry them wherever you go.

Miniso’s furry shoulder bags will feature the famous Grizzly Bear, Panda Bear, and Ice Bear.

By the look of it, this version can conveniently fit your wallets and smartphones during daily commute or hangouts with friends.

If you need some inspiration for work and school, then opt for Grizzly Bear. His creativity may rub off on you, but we hope it won’t land you in trouble.

Cushions & neck pillows

During bedtime, fans can get some well-deserved shuteye thanks to their comfy cushions and neck pillows.

Their cushions are stuffed with a small blanket to keep you warm, especially if you share a room with siblings who put the aircon on full blast.

Staring at your laptop for hours can strain your neck. To prevent and relieve neck pain, consider these cozy neck pillows that will be your best companion for binge-watching films or working late nights.

Adorable cutlery set for kids

Some kids need more motivation to finish their meals. Perhaps this cutlery set will convince them to finish everything on the plate because of how adorable it looks.

You won’t need to pretend an airplane is ‘flying’ into their mouths now.

Miniso x We Bare Bears collab

These kawaii merchandises are available from We Bare Bears-themed Miniso outlets from Friday (16 Oct).

Here are the dates and locations for the sale:

Clementi Hall – Oct 16

Compass One – Oct 17

Hillion Mall – Oct 19

Jurong Point – Oct 20

We Bare Bears collection

Miniso’s We Bare Bears collection is a prime opportunity to snag bags and pillows of these sweet and funny animated characters.

Since the holiday season is coming up, you might also want to stack up on these merchandise as gifts for your kids and nieces.

We’re sure they’ll be beary happy to get their hands on them.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.