Ministers Shanmugam & Teo Chee Hean In Qatar For Talks, Managed To Catch Messi Live

Ministers Shanmugam & Teo Chee Hean In Qatar For Discussions With Qatari Officials

While many of us have been keeping up with the World Cup from the comforts of our homes, others have had the opportunity to watch the matches live in person.

Turns out, Ministers K Shanmugam and Teo Chee Hean were among the nearly 89,000 spectators at the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands. The pair were also in the country for talks with Qatari officials.

Senior Minister Teo described the atmosphere in the stadium as being “tremendous” and applauded the “exciting finish” to the match.

Ministers in Qatar to discuss various topics

According to Minister Teo’s Facebook post, he and Law Minister Shanmugam had productive discussions with three Qatari ministers on Friday (9 Dec).

Meeting with Qatar’s interior, foreign and defence ministers, the pair discussed a variety of topics.

In the post, Minister Teo alludes to hosting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid in Singapore next year for his first official visit.

Met royalty after Netherlands & Argentina quater-final clash

Later that night, the two ministers also attended the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

While waiting for the match to start, Minister Teo noted the “tremendous atmosphere” in the stadium.

He also posted a video of Messi’s ice-cold penalty during regular time.

After attending the match, both ministers also met Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. During the meeting, they congratulated Qatar for successfully hosting the World Cup.

Featured image adapted from Teo Chee Hean Facebook.