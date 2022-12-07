FIFA World Cup Pays Tribute To Japanese Fans, Thanks Them For Their Enthusiasm

FIFA World Cup Celebrates Enthusiasm Of Japanese Fans Following Elimination

A fan-favourite for many this World Cup, the Japanese national team unfortunately bowed out after a hard-fought match with Croatia.

Both the team and their fans, however, have won the favour of viewers with their inspiring display of sportsmanship.

In light of their team’s exit, the FIFA World Cup put together a nearly nine-minute video paying tribute to the Japanese.

Were Japan's fans the greatest supporters at the #FIFAWorldCup?! 🇯🇵 They went on quite the journey until their Round of 16 exit… 👀 pic.twitter.com/zAJkuOY7Ig — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

FIFA World Cup pays tribute to Japanese fans with video

On 6 Dec, FIFA World Cup posted the video to Twitter via The Culture Club, a segment for the FIFA World Cup channel.

Since their debut in 1998, the national team have been regulars at the World Cup, qualifying for the last 16 for four previous rounds.

However, the Japanese people too have won the hearts of many with their enthusiastic support for their country’s players.

The video spotlighted fans who refused to stop cheering their team on. Even during moments of high pressure on the field, they audibly encouraged the players, chanting, “Nippon!”

“It doesn’t really seem to matter if they hit the post, make a bad challenge or lose the ball,” said Daniyal Khan, part of The Culture Club.

The support doesn’t change…they just keep supporting the team.

Culture of respect & courtesy

Sharing more about the Japanese culture was content creator Akira Kohara, a passionate fan of his country’s national team.

“Supporting the Japanese national team makes me proud to be Japanese and to have been born in Japan,” he enthused.

Chatting with Khan, he said the style of chanting is a long-standing tradition and way for his fellow citizens to show their support.

“No matter how hard the game may be, we keep on chanting to encourage the players,” he said.

Kohara stated via an interpreter that another important aspect of his culture was the theme of respect, explaining,

You always have respect toward your elders…so you’d always want to be respectful, to kind of carry that on.

Being polite and respectful doesn’t apply to just football, he added — it was the “basis of everything”.

As a result, the people of Japan are very rarely disrespectful in their actions, and it shows in their football culture.

And as for the practice of cleaning the stadiums after each match, Kohara attributed it to the country’s education system.

“It’s just something we grow up with,” he said. “We want to return what we used, cleaner than before we used it. Traditionally, many of us have that awareness.”

An inspiring example for us all

With their courteous spirit even in the face of defeat, it’s easy to see why the people of Japan have stolen so many hearts this World Cup.

Truly, their attitude and compassion when it comes to all aspects of life serves as an example for us all.

With Japan no longer competing in the World Cup for this year, their absence will certainly be felt by everyone.

Featured image adapted from @FIFAWorldCup on Twitter.