Japanese Fans Pick Up Rubbish At World Cup Again, Earn Respect From Bahraini Influencer

Japanese Fans Pick Up Rubbish At World Cup Opening Match Even Though Japan Isn’t Involved

The World Cup is back, and fans across the globe are anticipating the feast of football after a 4.5-year wait.

Besides the sport, however, another typical World Cup sight inspires people: Japanese fans picking up rubbish after a game.

This year, they were seen doing this right from the opening match.

Their actions earned the respect of a Bahraini, who was in awe at the public spiritedness of the Japanese.

Rubbish left behind after opening match

The heartwarming scene was recorded in an Instagram post by influencer Omar Farooq from Bahrain and translated by Qatar Living.

After the opening match, where hosts Qatar lost 0-2 to Ecuador, rubbish was unsurprisingly left behind in the stands.

They comprised cardboard boxes, cups, plastic bottles, flags and bags.

Japanese fans pick up rubbish in stadium

This is when Mr Farooq saw something that floored him.

Japanese fans in the audience, recognisable by their samurai costumes, took out blue trash bags and started picking up rubbish.

From the video, it appears that fans young and old took it upon themselves to do the clean-up unprompted.

Even kids weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, lugging around heavy trash bags filled with rubbish.

Japanese fans pick up rubbish all around stadium

Mr Farooq had heard about Japanese fans doing this, he said.

Indeed, this isn’t the first World Cup that the Japanese have been cleaning up after themselves. They’ve been picking up rubbish even in Singapore.

However, he never thought that it was real, he admitted — until now.

At the most, he’d reckoned it would be just one or two Japanese doing it, but then he realised that there were many of them and they were cleaning “all around the stadium”.

They also picked up flags strewn on the ground and respectfully draped them over the seats or took them away.

Mr Farooq marvelled at their actions, remarking, “it’s not even their match!” i.e. Japan wasn’t involved in the opening match.

Japanese fans ‘respect the place’

He decided to ask some Japanese why they were cleaning up a place that doesn’t even belong to them.

One woman explained the reason behind the practice by answering,

Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place.

He also asked another Japanese whether they were doing it for the cameras, and he replied in the negative.

This respectful attitude earned the Japanese some respect in return.

Suitably impressed, Mr Farooq expressed his respect for the people unquestionably cleaning the stadium.

Looks like at least one person has come away from this World Cup with some new-found appreciation for people from a distant land.

Bringing people together without kicking a ball

There’s been much controversy surrounding this year’s World Cup amid concern over the treatment of minorities.

Ultimately, what everybody wants is an event that brings people together.

By their simple gesture, it seems the Japanese have already done so without even kicking a ball yet.

