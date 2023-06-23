S’pore Teen Charged With Sexual Penetration Of Minor & Abetting Disposal Of Dead Baby

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Teen Accused Of Sexually Penetrating Minor And Instigating Girl To Bury Baby

On Friday (23 June), a 17-year-old teenage boy was charged with abetting a minor to conceal the birth of a child. He allegedly did so by instigating her to bury her baby’s body in the front yard of an undisclosed location.

The teenager was also handed a separate charge for the sexual penetration of a 15-year-old girl in 2020.

He is currently out on bail and is expected to return to court on 7 Aug.

Teen allegedly sexually penetrates minor, abets disposal of dead baby

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the teen allegedly instigated a girl to hide the birth of her child on 10 June 2021.

He apparently asked the girl, who was 16 years old then, to bury the body of her baby in the front yard of an undisclosed location — a crime under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

The boy was also charged for sexually penetrating a 15-year-old minor in July 2020

The identities of all parties involved are unknown due to a gag order.

However, The Straits Times reported that the 17-year-old is currently still studying at a “popular school in Singapore”.

Will return to court on 7 Aug

The boy is currently out on bail for S$15,000 and is expected to return to court on 7 Aug.

If found guilty of abetting the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body, he faces up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, the crime of sexually penetrating a minor comes with a punishment of up to 20 years’ jail accompanied by either a fine or caning.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by MS News.