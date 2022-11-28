Missing Driver In River Valley Crash Went To Hospital For Treatment, Located By Police

47-Year-Old Female Driver Missing From River Valley Crash Assisting Police With Investigations

When a car crashed into a bus stop near River Valley Road, a bit of a mystery emerged — the driver was nowhere to be seen when the police arrived.

All that was left was an empty car and a bus stop, both with significant damages.

It turns out that the missing driver actually went to hospital for treatment, and was located by the police later.

Missing driver left River Valley crash scene herself

The driver of the dark grey sedan was a 47-year-old woman, the police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News.

When she crashed into the bus stop near the junction of Clemenceau Avenue and River Valley Road, she left the scene on her own before the police arrived.

That’s why they couldn’t find her when they arrived.

Driver went to hospital for treatment

The female driver reportedly went to hospital to seek treatment.

The police didn’t specify what kind of injuries she’d suffered from, or how she converted herself to the hospital without a car.

They located her and she’s now assisting them with investigations.

Crash was result of car skidding

The crash, which occurred last Thursday (24 Nov) at 6am, was a result of the car skidding, the police added.

It caused considerable damage to the bus stop, according to photos sent to Shin Min Daily News by a reader who passed by at about 7am.

The vehicle appeared to have knocked over and completely uprooted one of the safety bollards.

Two stone benches and one of the pillars also sustained significant damage.

Fortunately, no one at the bus stop was injured because the crash happened very early in the morning at a relatively quiet area.

When Shin Min returned to the area last Saturday (26 Nov) night, the bus stop had been repaired and looked largely back to normal.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.