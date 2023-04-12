2 Hikers Go Missing In MacRitchie Park Forested Area, Police Find Them Within 3 Hours

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hikers Aged 51 & 67 Go Missing In MacRitchie Nature Park, Both Found Unhurt

On Monday (10 Apr), a man got lost while hiking in the forested areas of MacRitchie Nature Trail & Reservoir Park.

Police officers were deployed to search for him. Thankfully, he was found within three hours of the police receiving the alert.

The man in question was apparently found with another male hiker. Both of them, aged 67 and 51, were unhurt.

Police receive alert about missing male hiker in MacRitchie Forest

According to a Facebook post, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received an alert about the missing male hiker at 4.56pm on Monday (10 Apr). He was reportedly hiking in the forested areas of MacRitchie Nature Trail & Reservoir Park.

SPF deployed police officers from Tanglin Division, Gurkha Contingent and the Aerial Response Team to search for the missing man.

Officers from NParks and PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, also worked with the police to help locate the man.

Hiker found after roughly three hours

Thankfully, at 7.02pm that same evening, the police managed to locate the missing hiker.

They also found another male hiker with him.

Both men, aged 67 and 51, did not get hurt in the time that they were lost.

Public advised to stay on designated trails

In light of the incident, NParks would like to advise the public to follow the designated paths while hiking and trekking. This way, they are less likely to get lost.

Furthermore, the public should take note of the opening hours of the nature reserves and nature parks, which are 7am to 7pm.

If visitors face any urgent matters, they may contact NParks via their helpline at 1800 471 7300.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.