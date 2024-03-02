1 person missing after 2 boats collide off Pulau Hantu, search operations underway

5 passengers fall overboard from boats off Pulau Hantu, 1 still missing

Search operations are ongoing for a person who went missing in the waters off Pulau Hantu.

The passenger fell overboard after two boats collided in the sea.

2 pleasure craft collide off Pulau Hantu

In a media release on Saturday (2 Mar), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said they were alerted to the incident that same day.

They were told that two pleasure craft had collided off Pulau Hantu at about 1.30pm.

The island is off the southwestern coast of Singapore’s main island. It’s also southwest of Pulau Bukom.

Pulau Hantu, which is made up of two adjoining islands, is also a favourite haunt of fishermen and scuba divers.

5 passengers fall into Pulau Hantu waters, 1 missing

Due to the collision, five passengers fell overboard, MPA said.

Four of these people were safely rescued

However, one is still missing.

MPA, Police Coast Guard & SCDF conducting search efforts

MPA has deployed patrol craft to the area, and is coordinating search operations.

The efforts are also being assisted with assets from the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

MPA has also issued navigational broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity so they can keep a lookout for anybody in the water.

