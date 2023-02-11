Harbour Pilot Falls From Boat In S’pore’s Southern Islands, Body Recovered Hours Later

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Harbour Pilot Falls From Boat While Attempting To Board Another, Was Wearing A Lifejacket

On Saturday (11 Feb), tragedy befell a harbour pilot in the waters of Singapore’s Southern Islands.

The pilot fell overboard from a boat while attempting to board another one.

The body was recovered hours later after search efforts by the relevant authorities.

Incident occurred in the early hours of 11 Feb morning

In a media statement on Saturday (11 Feb), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the incident happened in the early hours of that morning.

The Marine Safety Control Centre was alerted at about 2.50am.

They were told that a harbour pilot from PSA Marine (PSAM) had fallen overboard in the waters off the Southern Islands.

A harbour pilot drives ships through waters such as harbours, which are typically crowded with ships.

Harbour pilot falls trying to board launch boat

In this case, the harbour pilot was attempting to board a PSAM launch boat.

The pilot was disembarking from a tugboat at the time, but fell into the water.

At the time of the incident, a lifejacket was worn by the pilot, MPA noted.

Search & rescue operation conducted

The relevant authorities sprang into action immediately.

Patrol and emergency response craft were sent to the area by MPA, the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

They conducted a search-and-rescue operation for the missing pilot.

This included sending divers to search underwater.

Navigational safety broadcasts were also issued to vessels in the area so they could help look out for the pilot.

Body of pilot found almost 9 hours later

Sadly, the body of the pilot was found at about 11.30am — almost nine hours later.

The remains were recovered from the sea and sent to PCG Brani Base.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Hopefully, they will find out what happened so they can receive closure.

Another sea-related workplace death in 2023

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first sea-related workplace death this year.

On 31 Jan, a prime mover fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal. This resulted in the passing of the driver, which was confirmed after his body was recovered.

Hopefully, no more of such incidents will happen in future.

Featured image adapted from Manish Tulaskar on Unsplash.