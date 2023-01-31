Prime Mover Truck Falls Into Sea At Keppel Terminal, 44-Year-Old Driver Passes Away

Prime Mover Driver Passes Away After Truck Falls Off Keppel Terminal Pier On 31 Jan

A prime mover driver passed away early this morning (31 Jan) after his vehicle fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) recovered his body.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Prime mover truck falls off pier into sea

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Marine Safety Control Centre received an alert regarding the incident at about 2am on Tuesday (31 Jan).

Citing a Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) statement, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that a patrol craft was promptly set up to cordon off the area.

Meanwhile, the police received a call for assistance at 1.45am at 101 Keppel Road and responded to it immediately.

The SCDF likewise received a call at the same time.

DART divers retrieve body of driver at Keppel Terminal

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF shared that they saw a trailer at the edge of a shipping berth upon arrival.

The prime mover attached to it, however, “had fallen into the sea and was fully submerged”.

Before proceeding with their duties, they received assistance from the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) to secure the trailer and stop it from moving.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) then conducted an underwater search.

They retrieved the body from the cabin of the prime mover at a depth of about 14 metres.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Further investigations ongoing

Both ST and CNA noted that the driver is a 44-year-old man and that the police don’t suspect foul play following preliminary investigations.

MPA apparently stated that the incident didn’t affect traffic movement in Singapore’s port waters.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), PSA and MPA for their official statements. We’ll update the article when they get back.

We extend our sincere condolences to the driver’s loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr, for illustration purposes only.