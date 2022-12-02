Shipping Containers Fall Into Sea At Keppel Terminal Due To Strong Winds, No Injuries Reported

Roughly 15 Empty Containers Fall Into The Sea Near Keppel Terminal On 1 Dec

The Straits Times (ST) reported that about 15 empty shipping containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal yesterday (1 Dec).

Strong winds apparently caused the fall, which thankfully didn’t result in any injuries.

Recovery of the containers is currently ongoing.

Empty shipping containers fall due to strong winds

According to ST, the empty containers had dropped from the wharf on Thursday (1 Dec) due to strong winds from a squall or sudden gust.

Pictures circulating on social media showed the purportedly empty containers floating, partially submerged in the sea.

A PSA Corp spokesperson told ST that recovery of the containers is currently ongoing.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries thus far. The incident also hasn’t disrupted port operations.

As of the time of writing, the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) has yet to release an official statement on its website or social media pages.

MS News has reached out to PSA for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook.