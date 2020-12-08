Police Looking For 41-Year-Old Man Near Sisters’ Islands

Many missing cases are resolved as they involve people last seen on land, but cases at sea are much trickier to navigate.

Police, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are currently searching for a 41-year-old man.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the man was snorkelling alone near the Sisters’ Islands Marine Park on 6 Dec.

Source

Because it’s been more than 2 days since his reported disappearance, police have launched a search operation.

Man missing since 8am on 6 Dec, last seen near Sisters’ Islands

ST reports that according to a visitor on Sisters’ Islands, a lady was looking for her husband at around 12pm on 6 Dec.

She said he’d been missing for 4 hours.

Police received a call for assistance at 12.40pm, who then, according to the visitor, searched for the man in both the waters and on land.

As you may remember, the weather conditions weren’t good that day.

They didn’t manage to find the man that day.

Authorities looking for missing man

Police said that along with the MPA and SCDF, they are on a search and rescue mission to look for the missing man on and near the Sisters’ Islands.

But because it’s been raining everyday, we’re not sure if this will hamper their operations.

MS News wishes the team all the best in their search and we hope that the man will be found safe and sound.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks.