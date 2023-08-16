Man Enters Changi Airport Transit Area To Send Off Girlfriend, Arrested For Misusing Boarding Pass

Man Arrested For Misuse Of Boarding Pass, Sent Off Girlfriend At Airport Without Travelling Out Of Singapore

Using a boarding pass to enter the airport transit area for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore will get you in trouble with the law.

Recently, police arrested a man for the misuse of his boarding pass.

The 55-year-old had purchased an air ticket to obtain the boarding pass so he could enter the transit area of Changi Airport to send off his girlfriend.

He had no intention of leaving the country himself.

This goes against regulations that prohibit the misuse of boarding passes to enter restricted places in the airport.

Entered transit area of Changi Airport to send girlfriend off

On Tuesday (16 Aug), The Straits Times (ST) reported that the police had apprehended a 55-year-old man on Saturday (12 Aug) for misusing his boarding pass.

He reportedly purchased a plane ticket without any intention of leaving the country.

Instead, he had planned to use the boarding pass to enter Changi Airport’s transit area just to send off his girlfriend, who was departing Singapore.

As a result, the man had violated the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, according to the police. This regulation disallows the misuse of boarding passes to enter protected places in the airport.

Police investigations into this case are ongoing.

16 people arrested for misuse of boarding pass this year

In their statement to ST, the police reminded the public that transit areas of Changi Airport are considered protected places.

They emphasised that they will detect and arrest all those who misuse their boarding passes to enter these places for reasons other than to travel out of the country.

This is definitely not the first time something similar has happened. Back in 2019, a Singaporean husband misused his boarding pass to send his wife off at Changi Airport as well.

In fact, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) noted that from January to August this year, the police apprehended 16 people for doing the same.

Should they be found guilty, they may face jail time of up to two years, as well as a fine of up to S$20,000.

