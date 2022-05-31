Man Smears Cake On Mona Lisa Painting’s Protective Glass, Gets Arrested By Police

Man Tries To Vandalise Mona Lisa By Smearing Cake On Glass Panel Protecting Painting

For many, seeing the famous Mona Lisa painting up close at the Louvre Museum in France would be a dream come true.

One man was lucky enough to do that. But instead of treasuring the opportunity to admire the painting, he attempted to vandalise it.

After failing to break the glass protecting the Mona Lisa, the visitor smeared cake onto the transparent panel.

He then threw roses all over the floor, before museum guards eventually restrained him.

As they led him away, the man proclaimed in French, “Think of the planet Earth, people are destroying Earth.”

Vandal disguised himself as wheelchair-bound elderly woman to get close to painting

On Sunday (29 May), Twitter user @lukeXC2002 who witnessed the incident recounted the scene that unfolded.

According to him, a man “dressed as an old lady” had jumped out of a wheelchair and attempted to “smash the bulletproof glass” protecting the Mona Lisa.

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

When the glass did not break, he smeared cake frosting over it and scattered roses all over the floor.

Citing a statement by the Louvre, CBS reported that the man had hidden the cake among his personal belongings. He allegedly also faked his disability and disguised himself as an old woman to gain access to the handicap-exclusive spot right in front of the painting.

Man raises awareness about climate change during arrest

Another video by Instagram user @luke_sundberg_ showed the vandal yelling what seemed to be a message on climate change.

As museum security took him away, he urged everyone there to think of the Earth and how we’re destroying it.

He also exclaimed in French,

All artists, think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think of the planet.

According to CNN, the authorities eventually brought the man to a psychiatric infirmary in the Paris police headquarters.

Following an official complaint by the museum, the Paris prosecutor has launched an investigation for “the attempt of damaging a cultural property”.

Mona Lisa painting undamaged by cake

Thanks to the bulletproof glass that shields the Mona Lisa, the painting remains undamaged.

A staff member of the Louvre was seen wiping the frosting off the glass, and the wheelchair has since been removed.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the painting of the lady with the mysterious smile has been the target of vandalism attempts.

In 1956, a man reportedly poured acid at the painting and severely damaged its bottom half, which led to the glass installation.

In 2009, a Russian visitor threw an empty ceramic mug at it. The mug shattered, but the painting was left unharmed.

There are better ways to raise awareness

Although the man had good intentions, it shouldn’t have come at the potential cost of a valuable work of art.

As important as a public setting is for raising awareness, vandalism would only draw negative attention and possibly land people in trouble.

In this case, we hope the man receives the help he needs if he is in need of any. Hopefully, this incident serves as a reminder for activists not to destroy precious pieces of history and seek other ways of raising awareness.

