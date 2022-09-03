Monitor Lizard Carcass Found Floating In Water Near Marina Bay, It Presumably Choked On Fish

Monitor Lizard Carcass Found Floating In Water Near Marina Bay On 3 Sep

Most wildlife sightings here in Singapore capture the wonder of nature back in our backyard.

It’s rare to see the darker side, as this man did while dragonboating in Marina Bay today (3 Sep).

While out on the waters, Mr Raphael Lim spotted the carcass of a monitor lizard floating nearby.

Looking closely to confirm what creature it was, Mr Lim noticed that the reptile still had a large fish in its mouth, suggesting that it could have choked on its food.

Monitor lizard carcass in Marina Bay waters had fish between its jaw

On Saturday (3 Sep), Mr Lim shared a picture of a monitor lizard carcass floating in the Marina Reservoir in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Along with the picture, he wrote a caption that read, ” Poor lizard bit off too much…literally choked on last meal of fish…RIP fella!!!”

Looking closely at the picture, we can see the carcass flipped upside down.

At the head of the reptile, a spiky-looking fish appears unmoving as it, too, floats on the water. When asked, Mr Lim shared that the fish could have been a grouper or a bass.

He also remarked that the fish was considerably larger than normal.

Monitor lizard may have choked on a fish

Mr Lim also shared a video of the sighting.

The short clip shows the carcass floating across the river. Mr Lim told MS News his estimation that the current would be carrying the carcass towards Marina Barrage.

The location appears very close to popular attractions Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands, which tower in the background.

MS News has contacted the relevant authorities for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly once they get back.

Hope carcass gets removed quickly

Since this is the side of nature that we rarely see, it would be natural for us to gawk at the size of the carcass and speculate on how it met its fate.

That said, we hope that the carcass gets removed quickly so it won’t rot and pollute the waters. Perhaps the monitor lizard could get a proper burial too.

Hopefully, the authorities can give us more insight into the process they take to remove the carcasses.

