Monopoly Lunar New Year Edition Has Hongbaos For More Huat This CNY

Monopoly encourages you to develop properties and eventually force your competitors into bankruptcy. However, we recently discovered that it has a Lunar New Year edition that lets you buy shops and huat your way to victory.

The special-edition board game features hongbaos and tokens like tangerines, a gold ingot, a lantern, and a lion head.

While the game has been released for a while, it is currently going viral due to a post in the Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group.

Collecting extra huat is definitely a relatable endeavour during Chinese New Year (CNY), so here’s a look at this board game that lets you do just that.

Monopoly Lunar New Year edition has all red board & cards

During CNY, we often hope for wealth and prosperity for ourselves and our loved ones. But since earning the big bucks in real life takes much time and effort, you can indulge in a quicker thrill by playing this Monopoly game.

Just like the classic version, players can purchase properties, but instead of English streets, they’ll be places like a Jade Shop, Firecrackers Shop, and Flower Market.

Sounds like a shopping trip in Chinatown with mum whenever CNY comes around.

The more shops you own, the more money you’ll get. What’s more, your aunties and uncles will instantly brand you as a success when you snag properties from left, right, and centre.

Replicating your real-life CNY experience in a board game, the Lunar New Year Monopoly will make family gatherings even more enjoyable.

Fortune sticks and pinwheel cards

Fortune sticks and pinwheel cards with very relatable scenarios will determine your next move in the game.

This fortune stick offers game-changing advice like avoiding your elderly relatives so they can’t ask about your school results.

Meanwhile, pinwheel cards let you get ahead for watching dance troupes and dragon dances, but you can also get a penalty for watching from the back of the crowd.

Hongbaos for more huat

Of course, CNY is never complete without ang baos. And this game has plenty of red packets that you can use to store cash, cards, dice, and tokens.

We’re not sure how they fit into the game, but married couples can always use these when they run out of red packets for the ‘lil ones.

To stay consistent with the theme, the board game also has tokens like tangerines, a gold ingot, a lantern, a lion head, a bull, and a firecracker.

Stare at the lion head long enough and you’ll immediately get a flashback to the last time you saw a lion dance IRL.

The game token can almost pass off as gold charms, so make sure your aunt or ah ma doesn’t get their hands on them, mistaking them for valuable jewellery.

Available in Toys “R” Us

If you’d like to get a set ahead of celebrations, the Monopoly Lunar New Year edition is available at Toys “R” Us online store at a special price of S$39.99 (U.P. S$49.99).

Those anticipating a long day with the cousins or elders filled with awkward silences would appreciate this guaranteed ice-breaker.

Pocket-friendly alternative to mahjong

While CNY gatherings often entail rounds of mahjong or ban lak, recent events may spur us to search for more pocket-friendly alternatives.

With a game of Monopoly that can involve the entire family, you’ll have just the right thing to bring everybody together.

