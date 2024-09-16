More thundery showers coming in 2nd half of Sept, especially in the last week

More thundery showers expected on most afternoons in Sept

The rainy weather experienced in the first half of September is expected to continue for the rest of the month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Thundery showers will occur especially in the last week of September, when most afternoons will be wet.

Few days of little rainfall expected in early Sept

According to a weather advisory released by the MSS on Monday (16 Sept), the first week of the month could see a few days with “little rainfall”.

However, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are expected on some days, especially during the pre-dawn and morning hours.

These weather conditions will likely be triggered by Sumatra squalls, a phenomenon caused by temperature differences between the land and sea.

More thundery showers in last week of Sept

In the second half of the fortnight, more rainfall is expected, according to MSS.

Thundery showers are predicted for most afternoons, with some days seeing widespread and heavy downpours.

Total rainfall to be above average

Due to the anticipated thundery showers, the total rainfall for the period is expected to be above average across most parts of the island.

These weather conditions are linked to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which will persist over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The monsoon will bring low-level winds, blowing mainly from the south or west on most days, MSS noted.

Daily temperatures may drop to 23°C

Regarding daily temperatures, they are expected to range from 24°C to 34°C on most days.

However, during periods of wet weather, temperatures could drop to a low of 23°C or reach a high of 32°C, particularly on a few days, MSS added.

Above-average rainfall for first half of Sept

Over the past two weeks, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days, mainly in the late morning and afternoon.

This caused above-average rainfall to be recorded over most parts of the island, MSS said.

Sentosa had 77% above-average rainfall over the fortnight, while Paya Lebar was the driest location, recording 10% below-average rainfall.

The highest rainfall registered during the period was in Buona Vista on 4 Sept, when a daily total rainfall of 57.4 mm was recorded.

On that day, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of the country in the late morning and early afternoon.

Daily maximum temperatures ranged between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

Pulau Ubin recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight, with the mercury soaring to 35.2°C on 1 Sept.

