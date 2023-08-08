Morrissey From UK Band The Smiths Performing In S’pore, Tickets Available From 15 Aug

The Smiths’ Morrissey Holding Singapore Concert On 9 November

British Indie Rock veteran Morrissey, best known for fronting The Smiths, will be returning to Singapore later this year, for a concert at The Star Theatre at 8pm on 9 Nov.

Ticket prices range between S$138 and S$258, excluding booking fees.

Pre-sales for Live Nation members will start on Tuesday (15 Aug), from 2pm to 11.59pm. General sales will then start at 2pm the following day.

‘40 Years of Morrissey’ show heading to Singapore

Concert promoters Live Nation Singapore announced the concert via a Facebook post on Tuesday (8 August).

According to the ticketing page, Morrissey will be launching the Asia leg of his ‘40 Years of Morrissey’ world tour in Singapore on 9 Nov.

The concert will take place at The Star Theatre, from 8pm onwards.

Tickets for the concert come in five tiers, and the prices — excluding booking and administration fees — are as follows:

S$258 (Cat 1)

S$188 (Cat 2)

S$168 (Cat 3)

S$138 (Cat 4)

S$138 (Cat 5 — Restricted View)

Ticket pre-sales start 15 Aug, general sales start 16 Aug

Those who wish to call first dibs on the tickets can look forward to the Live Nation members’ pre-sales, which will start at 2pm and end at 11.59pm on Tuesday (15 Aug).

You may sign up for a free membership via the Live Nation Singapore website before the presale date if you are not an existing member but want to take advantage of the lobang.

Otherwise, general ticket sales will open at 2pm the following day, on Wednesday (16 August).

Tickets will be available online via Ticketmaster, as well as offline via the hotline +65 3158 8588 and at all SingPost outlets.

First time back in Singapore since 2016

Best known for fronting the legendary UK Rock band The Smiths, Morrissey is largely considered to be among the most influential figures in British music.

This concert will mark his first time back in Singapore in seven years.

According to The Straits Times, the rocker’s last time in Singapore was for a performance at the Marina Barrage in 2016.

Prior to that, he first played on our sunny shores in 2012.

Morrissey’s upcoming show follows a slew of concert announcements by various international musicians. Recently, fellow Brit Sam Smith announced that he will be playing a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this October.

