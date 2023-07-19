Sam Smith To Perform At S’pore Indoor Stadium On 24 Oct, Presales Start 27 July

Sam Smith To Hold Concert At Singapore Indoor Stadium On 24 Oct

We’re sure we’re not the only ones excited to hear this — Grammy-winning English singer-songwriter Sam Smith will be performing in Singapore this October.

As part of ‘Gloria the Tour’, Smith will be playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 24 Oct at 8pm.

Tickets for the show are priced from S$108 to S$348, excluding booking fees.

Presales exclusive to Live Nation members will start next Thursday (27 July), followed by general sales on Friday.

Smith, a five-time Grammy award winner, will be holding a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 24 Oct at 8pm.

The show comes as part of their ‘Gloria the Tour’ world tour in support of their latest full-length album, ‘Gloria’.

Tickets for the concert come in six tiers, and the prices — excluding booking and administration fees — are as follows:

S$348 (Cat 1)

S$288 (Cat 2)

S$228 (Cat 3)

S$178 (Cat 4)

S$138 (Cat 5)

S$108 (Cat 6 — Restricted View)

Ticket presales start 27 July, general sales start 28 July

Those wishing to call first dibs on the tickets can look forward to the Live Nation exclusive presale.

It will open at 10am next Thursday (27 July) and last until 11.59pm the same day.

If you are not an existing member but wish to take advantage of the presale, you may sign up for a free membership via the Live Nation Singapore website before the presale date.

General ticket sales will subsequently commence at 10am on Friday (28 July).

Tickets will be available online via Ticketmaster, as well as offline via the hotline +65 3158 8588 and at all SingPost outlets.

A chance to see celebrated English star in person

Smith is a pop, soul, and R&B singer-songwriter from London, England.

They first released their debut album ‘In The Lonely Hour’ in 2014. The record included their now-classic hits ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘I’m Not The Only One’.

Smith then followed that with their sophomore record, ‘The Thrill Of It All’, which boasts the fan-favourite single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’.

Their latest album ‘Gloria’ launched to much fanfare with ‘Unholy’, their Grammy-winning collaboration with German dance-pop songstress Kim Petras.

To date, the soul virtuoso has sold 35 million albums and 250 million singles, as well as amassed 45 billion multi-platform streams.

They have also scooped up multiple major awards, including four Grammys and even an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Featured image courtesy of Live Nation Singapore.