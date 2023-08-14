M’sia Boy Uses Mosquito Coils To Create Adorable Creatures, Comments Marvel At Creativity

Boy In Malaysia Uses Mosquito Coils To Create Adorable Artwork

For many young folks, boredom is the enemy. So, when it strikes, their imaginations take over to find something to occupy themselves with.

It seems like that was exactly what happened with a boy in Malaysia. He had started making artwork of various creatures on the ground.

While that is innocuous enough, the shock comes when you realise that he had made them out of a box of mosquito coils.

Photographs of the boy’s ingenious creations surfaced on Facebook, prompting netizens to praise his creativity.

Made stick figures on the ground using a box of mosquito coils

In a post on a Johor Bahru discussions Facebook group, a user shared photographs of the incident.

The user clarified that the images are from the internet in their captions. As such, the identity of the boy remains unclear.

The images show the boy next to several adorable stick figures on the ground. He has seemingly made the artwork using the box of mosquito coils in his hand.

While one figure appears to be a pig, the others were less distinguishable. Nonetheless, they are still extremely cute.

In the captions, the user humorously wrote in Chinese, “When you have artistic talent, but mummy has not hit you in a while…”

It implies that the boy’s mother won’t be amused by what he did to the mosquito coils.

Netizens praise creativity & innovation, says parents should nurture his talent

Most Facebook users who came across the post praised the boy for his innovation. They also encouraged the boy’s family to nurture his creativity.

One comment told the boy’s parents to not kill his creative talent. They even offered to buy a new box of mosquito coils for them to continue making their artwork.

Another person said that they would be very happy if this was their son, and that they’ll purchase more boxes of mosquito coils for him.

A commenter remarked that if their child was as talented as the boy, they would reprimand them after laughing. But, they also said they would ensure they cultivate the child’s talent in the future.

So, the next time you are bored, look around the house and see if you can make something fun out of your everyday items.

In the meantime, check out how this girl in China is spending her time conducting ‘surgeries’ and ‘scans’ on her pet corgi using DIY equipment her dad made.

