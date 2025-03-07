Motorcycle catches fire along Crawford Street in Kallang, no injuries reported

Motorcycle blaze in Kallang is S’pore’s fifth vehicle fire in less than a week

A motorcycle caught fire in Kallang on Friday (7 March), in what was the fifth vehicle fire on Singapore’s road in the less than a week.

A photo of the incident showed the motorcycle alight on a pavement, next to a traffic light and pedestrian crossing.

The netizen, who shared the photo on the Singapore Taxi Driver’s Lessons sharing Facebook group, said an “accident” had taken place along Crawford Street on Friday afternoon.

He advised cabbies to avoid the right lane in the direction towards North Bridge Road, after Kallang Road.

Kallang motorcycle fire extinguished by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at around 3.10pm on 7 March.

It took place at the junction of Crawford Street and North Bridge Road, and involved a motorcycle.

The blaze was extinguished using a hosereel and a Compressed Air Foam backpack.

No injuries were reported, with the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

Kallang motorcycle fire is 5th in less than a week

The latest vehicle fire is the fifth reported in less than one week.

Last Sunday (2 March), a Porsche driver died after his car crashed and burst into flames along Nicoll Highway.

On Tuesday (5 March), a car went up in flames along Jurong West Street 51. It involved the engine compartment of the car, SCDF said.

Thursday (6 March) saw two separate vehicle fires on the same day — the first one was a car that caught fire along Tampines Street 31 in the morning, while a private bus was ablaze along the Bukit Timah Expressway in the evening.

SCDF issues precautions to prevent vehicle fires

SCDF recently reported an increase in vehicle fires in 2024, primarily due to engine overheating and electrical faults.

Motorists are advised to:

Keep a fire extinguisher in their vehicle for emergencies.

Evacuate immediately if flames spread rapidly.

Do not attempt to put out EV battery fires, as they require specialized firefighting methods.

The authorities also urge drivers to conduct regular vehicle maintenance to reduce the risk of fire.

