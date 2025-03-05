Car bursts into flames in Jurong West, driver escapes uninjured

Car catches fire at Jurong West roadside due to suspected engine issues

A car went up in flames along Jurong West Street 51 on Tuesday morning (5 Mar), sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unharmed before the fire fully engulfed the vehicle.

Car catches fire in Jurong West, driver rushes to extinguish it

The fire, suspected to have been caused by engine issues, broke out at around 7.15 am by the roadside of Block 515.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emanating from the car engine.

The driver immediately got out to look for a fire extinguisher. Despite his efforts, the fire quickly intensified, consuming the front of the car.

Other drivers who were driving by the scene also got out of the car to help, but the fire could not be extinguished.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the incident at 7.20am and arrived swiftly to put out the flames using a hose reel.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

SCDF issues precautions to prevent vehicle fires

SCDF recently reported an increase in vehicle fires in 2024, primarily due to engine overheating and electrical faults.

Motorists are advised to:

Keep a fire extinguisher in their vehicle for emergencies.

Evacuate immediately if flames spread rapidly.

Do not attempt to put out EV battery fires, as they require specialized firefighting methods.

Authorities urge drivers to conduct regular vehicle maintenance to reduce fire risks.

Featured image from Facebook and Facebook.