Car destroyed by fire along road in Tampines, SCDF firefighters extinguish it

Car catches on fire in Tampines & blocks off half the road

Yet another car fell victim to a fire on the road, this time along Tampines Street 31.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the incident occurred today (6 March) at about 7.20am.

Video footage on social media showed the car engulfed in flames and spewing a column of black smoke.

The blaze blocked off the right lane of the two-lane road.

An SCDF vehicle had parked on the other side of the road, across a small road divider.

Several firefighters were seen getting ready to fight the blaze.

Another video from the other side of the road showed that the back half of the white car had yet to be engulfed.

In contrast, the front of the car was an unrecognisable wreck.

One firefighter fought the flames of the burning Mercedes with a fire extinguisher.

Later footage depicted the firefighters using a hose against the fire.

By then, the entire car was ablaze and nearly reduced to a metal frame.

SCDF told MS News that personnel extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a Compressed Air Foam (CAF) backpack.

They received no reports of injuries from the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Netizens notice recent cases of vehicular fires

One netizen noted the recent cases of vehicles catching fire and wondered if it was due to poor maintenance.

A user even said car fires were “now trending”.

Another commenter joked that cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) should be banned for the recent immolation incidents.

The comment was intended as a jab at critics of electric vehicles.

