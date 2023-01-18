Motorcycle Collides With Car Upon Making Discretionary Right Turn At Pioneer Road, 2 Men Injured

Motorcycle Collides With Car At Pioneer Road North Junction On 15 Jan

On Sunday (15 Jan), an accident occurred at a discretionary right turn near Nanyang Technological University (NTU) after a motorcyclist failed to give way to an oncoming car.

The motorcyclist and his pillion both sustained injuries and were conveyed to the hospital.

The police are now investigating the case.

Car crashes into motorcycle on Pioneer Road

The SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shared dashcam footage of the incident on Sunday (15 Jan).

The accident apparently took place along Pioneer Road North near Nanyang flyover.

The clip shows a motorcycle turning right into the slip road, just as an oncoming car was driving straight on the opposite side of the road.

The motorcycle eventually collided with the car, throwing the rider and his pillion onto the road.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were notified of the accident at about 8.40pm.

SCDF officers subsequently conveyed two persons to National University Hospital.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the pair comprised a 22-year-old motorcyclist and his 39-year-old pillion. Both sustained injuries but were conscious when paramedics conveyed them to the hospital.

Junction is allegedly accident-prone

Netizens who claimed to be frequent users of the road junction also chimed in with their own experiences.

This Facebook user alleged that motorists and riders often underestimate how wide the road is and would mistime their turns.

She also claimed that the area has poor lighting at night.

Another commenter said that he has had to jam on the brakes in order to avoid colliding with some speeding vehicles, lamenting that discretionary right turns should be banned at this junction.

As it turns out, similar accidents have taken place at this junction in the past.

In November 2022, a taxi and a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) vehicle collided along Pioneer Road North.

Meanwhile in January 2017, a woman in her 40s reportedly died after a bus collided with her bicycle and several other vehicles at the junction, reports ST.

If there are indeed persistent safety concerns, we hope the relevant authorities will look into them.

For now, MS News wishes the rider and pillion in the latest incident a smooth recovery.

