25-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with truck near Woodlands Checkpoint

Motorcyclist lies injured on pavement after accident near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a truck near Woodlands Checkpoint on Saturday (6 Dec) morning.

Footage of the aftermath was shared in the “柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站” Facebook group, showing the injured man lying on the pavement with his helmet still on. Another man is attending to him.

Motorcycle lies on road near stationary truck

His motorcycle lay on its side in the middle of the road, next to a pedestrian crossing. Debris was strewn around it.

In the yellow box, a white truck stood stationary at an angle that suggested that it was turning right at the junction.

A man in a yellow shirt bearing a logo with the initials “KKL” on its back stands nearby, talking on the phone.

The same logo was also on the truck.

According to an online search, the logo belongs to a company named Koh Kock Leong Enterprise.

Its website says that it is a civil engineering and construction firm founded in Singapore that specialises in earthworks, earth moving and pipe and cable tunnel projects.

Motorcyclist conscious after accident near Woodlands Checkpoint.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.55am on 6 Dec.

It took place along Woodlands Centre Road, and involved a motorcycle and a truck.

A 25-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 8.20am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

