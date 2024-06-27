Motorcyclist crashes into car making right turn in Bishan

A motorcyclist was left sprawled on the ground and bleeding from the nose after he crashed into a car that was making a turn.

The incident, which occurred in the evening of 26 June in Bishan, also caused the belongings in his motorbike to scatter across the road.

Black Mercedes making a right turn into Bishan estate

Footage obtained by MS News show a black Mercedes approaching the right turn and swiftly turning towards a housing estate that’s opposite Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary and Secondary schools.

A motorcyclist heading straight in the opposite direction couldn’t avoid the vehicle in time. He slammed into the car and flew onto the road. Following the collision, the Mercedes could be seen advancing forward slowly before parking in a lot nearby.

Blood could be seen on the floor, alongside bottles, cloths and plastic bags that were strewn all over.

Eyewitnesses said he was conscious and responding when they approached him. The driver of the Mercedes, a middle-aged woman, remained at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Bishan Street 13 at about 6:45pm. A person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

MS News understands the motorcyclist sustained fractures to the wrist and face from the impact.

