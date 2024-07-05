Motorcyclist kicks cyclist off M’sian road in video from 2023, police urge courtesy & tolerance

Motorcyclist kicks cyclist who appeared to be holding up traffic

Fed up with a cyclist who appeared to be road hogging, a motorcyclist in Malaysia decided to take matters into his own hands — or foot, as it transpired.

He decided to give the cyclist a swift kick, sending him tumbling to the side of the road so other road users could overtake.

The police have called for courtesy and tolerance on the roads.

Cyclist seen on narrow road

Footage of the cyclist-kicking incident was posted on social media platform X this week.

The one-minute-long video, ostensibly taken from the dashcam of a car behind, starts with a man cycling leisurely on a narrow road.

While it appeared to be a two-way road, one side was filled with vehicles apparently caught in traffic congestion, leaving no room for overtaking.

Motorcyclist kicks cyclist to the side of the road

A motorcyclist in a red jacket soon overtook the camcar on the left and approached the oblivious cyclist.

He then delivered a quick and well-aimed kick with his left leg, successfully taking him out.

As the cyclist fell to the side of the road, the motorcyclist sped away — and so did the camcar, leaving him in the dust.

Netizens slam motorcyclist, others approve

A number of commentators slammed the motorcyclist’s actions, with one calling it “stupid” and another saying he “left his brain at home”.

A user suggested that he could’ve just asked the cyclist to step aside instead of kicking him.

However, other netizens seemed to approve, with one saying it was a “lesson learnt” and the cyclist would gain “knowledge and experience” from the incident, though it was a “rough” way to do so.

Incident where motorcyclist kicks cyclist occurred in 2023

The Malaysian police have said that the incident actually took place about a year ago.

Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor, police chief of Sungai Buloh district, told The New Straits Times (NST) that the police were made aware of the video on Wednesday (3 July).

After checks, it was revealed that it was taken in a kampung in the district of Selangor state sometime in the middle of last year.

No police report was made over the incident, he added.

Nevertheless, he asked anyone with information on the incident to approach the Sungai Buloh police headquarters to help with further investigations.

He also advised all road users to be courteous and tolerant.

Featured image adapted from @update11111 on X.