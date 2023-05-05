Motorcyclist In M’sia Struck By Lightning On The Way To Work, Passes Away From Injuries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

50-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Getting Struck By Lightning In Selangor

A motorcyclist in Selangor, Malaysia, tragically lost his life after being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The 50-year-old rider reportedly died when he was struck by lightning on Tuesday (2 May) while on his motorcycle.

According to local reports, he was on his way to work when disaster struck.

Motorcyclist was on the road to work when struck by lightning

Malaysian news site The Star reported that the unfortunate incident occurred at Banting in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

The victim was passing through Rimbayu Bridge on his way to work when tragedy struck.

At around 6.20pm, he was struck by a lightning bolt that caused him to fall off his motorcycle and rendered him unconscious.

Kuala Langat District police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said that passers-by subsequently moved his body to the side of the road.

However, when paramedics arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

After surveying the scene, authorities observed that the lightning strike had “punched” two holes in the road.

Suffered injuries to the neck, stomach & thigh

According to separate a report by New Straits Times, the victim had fallen “about 50 meters forward” from his vehicle.

The lightning strike reportedly left burn marks on the right side of his neck and bruises on his abdomen and thigh.

Additionally, the victim also suffered injuries on his chin and knees from falling off the motorcycle.

Following an autopsy, the authorities have classified the case as a sudden death caused by a lightning strike.

MS News extends our condolences to the victim’s family. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Kampungku Seri Cheeding on Facebook.