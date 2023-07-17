Motorcyclist Crashes Into Lorry At Bedok, Gets Dragged Across Road & Passes Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist Passes Away After Colliding With Lorry At Bedok

On Sunday (16 July), a 38-year-old motorcyclist passed away in a road accident with a lorry along Bedok North Road.

The impact of the collision flung him from his motorcycle onto the road. The lorry then ran over him and dragged him for several meters.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Motorcyclist dragged nearly 30m by lorry in Bedok accident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred along Bedok North Road towards Tampines Avenue 10 at around 3pm on 16 July.

The site of the tragedy was near Bedok North MRT station, with netizens having sent pictures of it to the Chinese daily.

One such image shows the deceased’s motorcycle in the centre lane with what appears to be blood beneath it.

Additionally, the lorry involved in the accident is in the rightmost lane.

Shin Min Daily News reporters went down to the scene and noticed a blue tent, which was likely covering the motorcyclist’s body, on the grass next to the lorry.

There was reportedly a pool of blood underneath the lorry as well.

Additionally, the paper noted that the distance between the two vehicles was about 30m.

Tire tracks were also visible on the road, leading them to believe that the motorcyclist had been dragged along the gravel.

Police investigations ongoing

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a resident in the area said he was home at the time of the incident.

After hearing a loud noise, he went down to the street to check and saw police cars, ambulances, and a crowd of onlookers.

Responding to the Chinese daily’s queries, police said they received an alert about the accident at 3pm.

Upon their arrival at the scene, paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead. Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.