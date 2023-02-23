Motorcyclists Bond Over Conan Gray At Star Vista Carpark, Ride Home Together After Concert

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Female Motorcyclists Forge Friendship Over TikTok & Conan Gray

In an unexpected series of cute coincidences, two female motorcyclists in Singapore became fast friends after a chance encounter.

The two riders, Putri Zulaikha aka @ohitsputriii and Tg aka @tgsx_, who are also TikTok creators, crossed paths in the carpark while attending American singer-songwriter Conan Gray’s recent concert.

Over the course of the evening, the pair discovered that they share a friend group and even headed home in the same direction.

Both creators documented the start of their blossoming friendship on TikTok.

Motorcyclists recognise each other from TikTok at Conan Gray gig

Their friendship began with a simple question: “Are you from TikTok?”

Tg wrote in her video that she recognised Putri from the latter’s TikTok videos, specifically one of her struggling at a carpark gantry.

She thus decided to strike up a conversation when she spotted Putri at the motorcycle lot in Star Vista’s carpark.

Speaking to MS News, Putri shared that the pair was not acquainted beforehand. However, she recognised Tg from a video that she previously chanced upon on her ‘For You Page’ on TikTok.

They had a brief conversation while disembarking from their bikes and shared a high-five when they found out they were both attending Gray’s ‘Superache’ concert at The Star Theatre.

Fated pair shares the same friend group

As fate would have it, Putri was attending the concert with some friends that Tg knows.

Tg told MS News that they had gone to Cold Storage together to get water before the concert. They then went to look for Putri’s friends near the merchandise stall outside the concert venue.

While looking for Putri’s group, Tg spotted someone she knows.

Coincidentally, one of Putri’s concert buddies was actually a friend of Tg’s friend.

Thinking back to the unlikely coincidence, Tg shared, “[It’s a] small world indeed!”

Of course, the group had to take a picture together before the concert to commemorate the chance meeting.

Went home together, looked out for each other on the road

However, the two ladies’ serendipitous encounter did not end there — it turned out that they were also headed home the same way.

They shared short conversations while waiting at traffic lights. At one point, Tg even guided Putri to the correct exit on the expressway.

Making friends with other riders actually quite rare

Tg shared with MS News that it was actually her first time forging a friendship with a fellow motorcyclist, but she “highly recommends” other riders to do the same.

In a similar vein, Putri shared that she was “always open to [making] friends with new riders, [although] such encounters are rare.”

The duo exchanged numbers after the gig to send videos to each other and have stayed in contact since.

In her video, Putri described their encounter as an unexpected interaction that “made [her] day”.

Calling their encounter and the concert “exceptionally unbelievable”, Tg also noted that music and social platforms can bring people together in the most unexpected ways.

It’s heartening to see new friendships forged over good music and a shared interest.

We hope their fated friendship will continue to blossom!

