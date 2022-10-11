Woman Removes Breast Implants After Suffering Mysterious Ailments, Discovers One Has Grown Mouldy

Woman Undergoes Surgery To Remove Mouldy Breast Implants After Sudden Downturn In Health

Cosmetic surgery can go a long way in helping one gain self-confidence.

Despite the negative connotation surrounding the procedures, some folks think it’s a small price to pay for a “permanent” glow-up.

However, this woman started developing extreme physical pain throughout her body some eight years after getting breast implants in 2002.

After exhausting all ideas to find the root of her misery, she began to look into breast implant illnesses.

Deciding to remove them, the woman discovered that her breast implants had turned mouldy.

Magically, after getting the implants out, her body slowly reversed back to good health, with the swelling around her eyes and face disappearing after hours.

Woman develops unexplainable swelling & joint pain 8 years after breast implant surgery

In a viral TikTok video, user @melissalima713 shared the story of how she discovered she was suffering from breast implant illness.

According to her, she decided to get breast implants in 2002 as she felt insecure about her body when she stood in front of the camera.

Eight years later, in 2010, she started becoming sick with severe joint pain, depression and unexplained inflammation in parts of her body.

She then shows how swollen her face and feet have become, with parts of her legs turned red due to the inflammation.

The pain was so bad that she couldn’t get out of bed to cook for her children and would often wonder if they’d be better off without her.

OP shares that she’s consulted over 100 doctors but never found a solution to her sudden downturn in health.

Before giving up on a solution, her good friend suggested she look into breast implant illness.

One of her breast implants turned mouldy, solution turned brown

The woman says in 2020, she made a “decision that literally saved her life” by removing her breast implants.

Much to her shock, she discovered that one of her implants had turned mouldy.

Instead of a pristine, translucent saline implant, it looked brown with tiny bits of black sediments floating throughout.

She then shows a side-by-side comparison between her left and right implant, with the left one still clear with no trace of mould.

OP then details how her body transformed, saying her “face and eyes literally changed in hours.”

After claiming that she’s now living her “best life”, she noted how grateful she was that her sons finally have their “mom back”.

Initial symptoms were from another disease

In an interview with Buzzfeed, the woman explained that her initial symptoms in 2010 were caused by an unrelated illness — Hashimoto’s disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, the disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

With this diagnosis, she was set on removing her implants after reading up on breast implant illness.

Although unsure if they had anything to do with her symptoms, she went through with the procedure anyway.

Even the doctors were surprised to see the mouldy implant.

She is now back to her normal self, two years after removing her implants.

An important PSA to those going under the knife

As the age-old saying goes, there is “no beauty without pain.”

However, there’s a need to be aware of how certain types of pain could affect one’s well-being or worse, become life-threatening.

Thankfully, the OP’s symptoms disappeared after the removal, and her story can act as a form of awareness for those willing to go under the knife.

Featured image adapted from melisssssalima on Instagram & melissalima713 on TikTok.