Rider Spooked By Couple Standing On Mount Faber Road At Night, Urges People To Be Careful

Rider Spots Couple At Mount Faber Roadside During Spooky Ride

We’re now well into the Seventh Month, otherwise known as the Hungry Ghost Festival.

As a result, coming across the unexpected sight of individuals standing by roadsides in the middle of the night can be a tad bit alarming for the motorists among us.

Such was the case recently in Mount Faber, where a rider spotted a couple while travelling at 2.15am in the morning.

He took to TikTok to urge netizens against walking on roads.

Rider sees couple by Mount Faber roadside

The rider posted footage of his experience to TikTok on 2 Sep.

In the video, he states that he had been travelling down Mount Faber at 2.15am in the morning, describing the ride as “chill.”

A few seconds into the clip, the OP passes by what appears to be a man and a woman.

The scene seems to have given him a fright, as he then points out that it’s the Seventh Month.

“I still too young to go visit my ancestors,” he jokes.

The OP goes on to note that this particular road at Mount Faber has many bends. This makes it dangerous, especially for those attempting to cross it.

“Please don’t walk on the roads,” he urges.

Netizens react to chilling video

The video has since gained a fair bit of attention on TikTok, with many commenting on the incident.

One user described it as frightening, admitting that their own hair stood up.

Another netizen questioned the possibility of the couple being something else entirely — to which the rider confidently said they were simply pedestrians.

Another user said that such a sight would definitely be alarming for riders, especially during the Seventh Month.

Indeed, the OP could have found himself in an accident if he had reacted to the couple with less composure than he had in the video.

Be cautious while on the road

With affected visibility in the middle of the night, attempting to cross these roads can be dangerous for both pedestrians and the motorists they encounter.

Accidents may occur as a result, at times leading to casualties in a situation that ultimately could have been easily avoidable.

Hopefully, this video will serve as a reminder for road users to be more careful while navigating traffic and for pedestrians to refrain from engaging in such behaviour.

Also read: 54-Year-Old Rider Passes Away After PIE Accident Involving Motorcycle, Lorry & 3 Cars

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.