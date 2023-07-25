54-Year-Old Rider Passes Away After PIE Accident Involving Motorcycle, Lorry & 3 Cars

Motorcyclist Passes Away After Chain PIE Accident On 22 July

An accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) saw a five-vehicle pile-up on Saturday (22 July).

Unfortunately, it claimed the life of a 54-year-old motorcyclist.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital following the crash.

Debris from motorcycle in PIE accident littered the ground

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fatal accident happened at around 7pm along the PIE towards Tuas, near Toa Payoh Lorong 6.

Footage of the collision circulating on messaging app Telegram showed a lorry stopped along the highway, with two stationary grey sedans in front of it.

Further up, a motorcycle lay on the ground a few hundred metres before a white car.

Debris from the crash littered the ground of the expressway, and most of them looked as if they came from the motorcycle.

It seemed like the two-wheeler sustained the most damage, as the other vehicles around it appeared mostly unharmed.

The crash also resulted in a massive traffic jam along the PIE.

Three lanes were closed due to the accident, causing a bottleneck that the Chinese news outlet reported stretched out over several kilometres.

Motorcyclist was unconscious when conveyed to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they conveyed one motorcycle rider to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

On top of that, the police told the paper that the collision involved a lorry, a motorcycle, and three sedans.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist was unconscious when paramedics sent him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.

Our sincerest condolences go out to the loved ones of the deceased.

