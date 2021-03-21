Tuas Integrated Train Testing Centre Will Have MRT Tracks Running Over Tengah Reservoir

As MRT are often exposed to constant wear and tear, there is an increasing need to test and maintain trains to ensure they are working optimally.

It’s not easy to conduct testing and maintenance as it can only be done outside of operational hours.

But things are set to change with the upcoming Integrated Train Testing Centre (ITTC) at Tuas, which is poised to enhance Singapore’s train maintenance and testing capabilities.

One of the attractive features of the testing centre is MRT tracks that run over a reservoir — the first of its kind in Singapore.

Construction had started last Wednesday (17 Mar), and the centre is set to be fully operational by 2024.

480m of MRT tracks at Tuas testing centre run over reservoir

According to Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post, the upcoming ITTC will have a 17km train track — almost equal to that of North East line.

And 480m of the tracks will be built over Tengah Reservoir to minimise land use.

Throughout construction, a silt barrier will be installed to prevent contamination of the reservoir. Water quality will also be closely monitored.

Testing will be conducted 24/7 without disrupting passenger services

Located at the former Raffles Country Club site, the testing centre will cover a land size of 50ha, i.e. the size of 70 football fields.

It’s a $639.5 million project that would allow for the testing of different trains and rail systems simultaneously to strengthen our MRT system, reported The Straits Times (ST).

According to Minister Ong, it can even test trains up to 100km/h. These tests can also be conducted 24/7 without disrupting commuters, which will greatly expand Singapore’s testing capacity.

This is a huge step-up from the current system where testing can only be done at depots and on the main line when trains are not operating.

The ITTC is set to be ready as early as 2023 and fully operational by 2024.

Sustainability is a priority

According to TODAY Online, ITTC will have a one-stop workshop ideal for mid-life train upgrades and testing trains prior to deployment.

This will speed up diagnosis and rectification of train faults, as well as the testing of new trains that previously had to be done overseas.

Construction of the centre will have environmental sustainability as a priority, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Minister Ong also explained that over 50% of the energy used at the centre will be generated by solar panels. There are plans to potentially increase this to 100%.

Besides that, LED lights and a centralised chiller system will also be used in a bid to conserve energy.

Looking forward to enhanced maintenance of our MRT system

Singapore’s railway network is often touted as one of the best in the world. With this latest development, it’s good to see that the government is constantly looking for ways to improve the current system.

Hopefully, we can look forward to this new facility bringing more reliable and safe MRT rides for commuters.

