SMRT Replacing Cables Along EWL Stations On Sundays

On 14 Oct 2020, 3 MRT lines were simultaneously disrupted due to a power fault that originated along the Tuas West Extension (TWE) on the EWL.

The fault was due to a faulty cable, and a post-mortem showed that more replacements were needed.

As such, SMRT said on Tuesday (2 Mar) that it will close 6 stations on every Sunday until 11 Apr.

This will be followed by the closure of 4 stations every Sunday until 16 May.

Shuttle bus services will be available.

Full day closure for 6 EWL stations on Sundays

Starting 7 Mar, the following stations will be closed every Sunday to facilitate cable replacement works:

Tuas Link

Tuas West Road

Tuas Crescent

Gul Circle

Joo Koon

Pioneer

This will last until 11 Apr.

Meanwhile, these 4 stations will be closed from 18 Apr to 16 May every Sunday:

Tuas Link

Tuas West Road

Tuas Crescent

Gul Circle

The closures will last every Sunday from 18 Apr until 16 May.

Shuttle bus services available

Although the stations will be closed all day on Sundays, this doesn’t mean the area will become inaccessible.

SMRT will provide a shuttle bus service 3 to ferry commuters along the affected stretch.

These shuttle buses will arrive every 5-15 minutes, and 10-20 minutes for the 2nd stage.

Need for cable replacements

We hope that commuters aren’t too adversely affected by the Sunday closures, especially those heading to Joo Koon for SAFTI Military Institute.

Regardless, the move appears needed as the power cables require replacing.

This temporary disruption should ensure smoother journeys and prevent incidents like the one that happened last Oct.

