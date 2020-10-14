Red, Green & Yellow MRT Lines Hit By Power Fault On 14 Oct

At the end of a work day, we’d love to get home as fast as we can so we can refresh ourselves with long showers and nice meals.

Unfortunately, for commuters travelling along North-South Line (red), East-West Line (green) and Circle Line (yellow) earlier this evening, their journeys were delayed due to a massive power fault.

Blackout at Jurong East MRT

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Transport operator SMRT Corporation gave a live update on the situation in several tweets from 7.16pm.

Commuters were told to add 25 minutes travel time between Woodlands and Jurong East MRT stations.

No trains between some MRT stations due to power fault

As of 8.29pm on Wednesday (14 Oct), there are currently no train services between:

Jurong East and Marsiling

Serangoon and Harbourfront

Dover and Tuas Link

Source

Free regular bus services have become available for commuters to continue their journey home.

You can look out for more alternative transport options on SMRT’s website here.

MRT stations engulfed in darkness

Several MS News readers have sent in pictures of their experience at the affected MRT stations.

Here’s the situation at Yew Tee MRT at 7.56pm.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

It was pitch black at Jurong East MRT with only lights at the gantry illuminating the darkness.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Passengers were trapped at the gantries as they could not exit.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Hope power outage is fixed ASAP

It’s no fun being trapped in darkness at MRT stations, on top of having your journey home delayed. But we’re positive that SMRT personnel are getting to the bottom of it.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to bring back the power soon, so that train services can swiftly resume.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.