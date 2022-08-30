My Mum’s Cookies MSW Mooncakes Contain High E Coli Levels, SFA Recalls Products

Consumers Advised Not To Eat My Mum’s Cookies MSW Mooncakes With High E Coli Levels

With September just around the corner, it’s again that time of the year when many Singaporeans treat themselves to delectable mooncakes.

But if you’ve bought mooncakes from My Mum’s Cookies, you might want to be extra cautious.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has reportedly detected exceeding levels of E. coli bacteria in some batches of mao shan wang (MSW) mooncakes from the bakery.

With some species of the bacteria potentially causing ailments like fever, diarrhoea, and cramps, SFA urges those who have bought affected batches not to consume the product and to seek medical attention if they are concerned about their health.

SFA recalls My Mum’s Cookies MSW mooncakes on 29 Aug

In a media release issued on Monday (29 Aug), the SFA reported that they had detected microbial levels of E. coli bacteria higher than that permitted for Ready-To-Eat food.

The product in question is the Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake (Vegan) produced by My Mum’s Cookies.

According to the SFA, the affected product is of the 23GBB-400 batch, with a best before date of 31 Dec 2022.

For precautionary reasons, the agency has instructed the importer to recall the affected product. The process is currently ongoing.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume them. They’re also urged to seek medical advice if need be.

The SFA shared that while most species of E. coli bacteria are harmless and are usually found in some of our intestines, there are others which may cause us to fall sick.

These harmful strains may cause symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach pain, cramps and fever.

Individuals with weakened immune systems are also at risk of having more severe symptoms.

Bakery vows to learn from unfortunate incident

My Mum’s Cookies Singapore has since issued a statement on the recall of their snow skin mooncake.

According to the bakery, the affected batch had undergone and passed all necessary lab tests.

When the SFA found the batch unsatisfactory, My Mum’s Cookies reportedly recalled and isolated the affected products.

Since then, the SFA has also conducted lab tests on the bakery’s remaining batches of MSW mooncakes and deemed them “fit for consumption”.

Interestingly, the bakery shared that they had done a second test on the affected batch, which reportedly returned negative.

Nonetheless, the company said they will be following the SFA’s directive to recall the affected batch.

They also took the opportunity to thank customers for their support and vow to learn from the unfortunate incident.

Affected customers may reach out to them via the following channels:

www.mymumscookies.com

salesmymumscookies@gmail.com

call 9022 0223

