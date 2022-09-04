Najib Reportedly Sent To Hospital From Prison Due To Unspecified Reason, In Stable Condition

Najib Sent To Hospital Less Than Two Weeks Since He Was Jailed For Corruption

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has reportedly been sent to hospital for unspecified reasons.

He was sent from prison, where he’s serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

While not much has been revealed about his ailment, he is in stable condition.

Najib being treated at Hospital KL

Najib’s hospitalisation was confirmed by his special officer on Sunday (4 Sep), reported the Utusan Malaysia newspaper.

Mr Muhammad Mukhlis Maghribi said the ex-PM was currently being treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

He also thanked the prison and hospital for their cooperation and assistance.

Najib’s ailment not specified

However, Mr Muhammad didn’t specify exactly what was ailing Najib, who is 69 years old.

The aide only said that he is undergoing “all the required medical investigations”.

Free Malaysia Today, another news outlet, quoted him as saying that Najib was “experiencing some pain”.

Malay news portal Media Variasi in turn quoted a “close source” as saying that the ex-premier was suffering from intestinal bleeding.

Kajang prison, where Najib has been imprisoned, doesn’t have the necessary facilities to support his health condition, leading to him being warded on Sunday morning, the source also said.

Najib in stable condition

What Mr Muhammad did say, though, was that Najib was in stable condition.

Another source quoted by The Straits Times (ST) said he had an unknown episode in prison.

The appropriate medical check-up “may take a while” the source said.

For now, it’s uncertain whether he will stay in hospital or return to prison, Media Variasi reported.

Najib has served less than two weeks of sentence

Najib was jailed on 23 Aug after the court rejected his final appeal, upholding the guilty verdict against him in connection to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund misappropriation scandal.

That means he’s currently served less than two weeks of his sentence so far.

Prior to his imprisonment, he penned a goodbye message to his family, which was posted on Facebook.

However, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, another former PM, is of the opinion that Najib may not stay in jail for long — he’s likely to get a royal pardon.

Too bad his wife, Rosmah Mansor, 70, may not be able to accompany him in prison yet — she was sentenced to 10 years’ jail for another corruption scandal, but is currently out on bail.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Najib Razak on Facebook.