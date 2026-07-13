Nando’s Bugis staff member accused of using racial slur, company retrains team on respectful communication

Nando’s Bugis Junction employee allegedly subjected to racial slur, company says issues addressed internally

The Nando’s outlet at Bugis Junction recently faced allegations of racial discrimination against an Indian employee, along with claims of a poor working environment.

The company has since told MS News that it investigated the matter and took steps to address the concerns raised.

Indian employee at Nando’s allegedly called racial slur by senior colleague

A man contacted MS News alleging that his Indian friend had faced discrimination and harassment from a senior colleague.

Both employees worked at the Bugis Junction outlet, he said, clarifying that he himself was not employed by Nando’s Singapore.

According to the man, his friend had allegedly been subjected to racial remarks at work.

He claimed the situation “crossed the line” when his friend, who was rushing to work, became the target of racially offensive messages.

Screenshots dated 29 May appeared to show the accused referring to the employee as “blackie” at least twice.

The man claimed the messages were sent openly in the Bugis team’s group chat, which had around 40 members.

Another screenshot appeared to show the accused referring to the employee as a “blind boy” for wearing sunglasses.

The man confirmed that the remark was directed at his friend.

He further alleged that the outlet’s managers were in the same group chat but did not respond to the messages, which he said reflected “a distinct lack of internal accountability”.

He therefore accused Nando’s Singapore of failing to provide a “conducive, safe, or inclusive environment” and made a report to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP).

The matter was also raised with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), though he had not received a response from the ministry at the time of writing.

TAFEP engaged company over allegations

A TAFEP spokesperson confirmed to MS News that the organisation had received feedback from a member of the public concerning allegations of workplace harassment and discrimination at Nando’s Chickenland Singapore Pte Ltd.

TAFEP said it had “engaged the company to ensure that the allegations were thoroughly investigated, and reiterated the need for companies to maintain a respectful and inclusive environment”.

Following its investigation, the company implemented measures to address the matter, TAFEP added.

The spokesperson said employers should maintain safe workplaces by preventing and managing harassment and discrimination, and may approach TAFEP for resources and guidance.

Individuals who encounter workplace harassment and discrimination should contact TAFEP early for assistance.

Nando’s says it retrained team after investigation

A Nando’s spokesperson said its restaurants are built by its “Nandocas”, the company’s term for its employees, who bring “the fire, care, and experience” to customers each day.

As such, creating a workplace where employees feel respected, safe, and supported “matters deeply” to the company, the spokesperson said.

“We take any concern relating to workplace conduct, harassment, or discrimination seriously,” they told MS News on 9 July.

“When concerns were raised at our Bugis restaurant, we investigated the matter and followed through via the appropriate internal channels. Since then, we have taken steps with the team, including retraining and reinforcing the kind of workplace we expect across Nando’s,” the spokesperson added.

These steps included reinforcing respectful communication, ensuring employees have clear avenues to raise concerns, and reminding managers of their role in handling such matters with care.

Nando’s also acknowledged that a safe and respectful workplace “cannot just sit in a policy”, but must be understood, practised, and felt by its teams.

The company said it would continue strengthening how these standards are applied across its restaurants.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the employees involved, we are unable to comment on individual employment matters,” the spokesperson said.

They added that Nando’s remained committed to ensuring every employee is treated with respect, fairness, and dignity at work.

MS News has reached out to the employee’s friend for his response to the measures taken.

Also read: S’pore employee seeks advice on ‘misogynistic colleagues’ who give unsolicited advice

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Featured image adapted from Vaki Vakeeson on Google Maps and courtesy of MS News reader.