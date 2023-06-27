Best Seats At S’pore National Stadium & ‘Cats’ Worth The Money, According To Concertgoers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

What Are The Best Concert Seats At The National Stadium?

The whole of Singapore appears to be in a tizzy with the number of international stars coming to perform at the National Stadium.

In May, Blackpink sold out their Singapore concert, and more recently, Coldplay and Taylor Swift announced their concerts in 2024.

For huge names, tickets sell out in the blink of an eye, and those new to buying tickets may find the whole process overwhelming.

Ideally, fans would want spots closer to the stage, but not everyone may be able to afford those or enjoy standing. So, what else should they look out for when buying tickets?

We’ve gathered information from concertgoers’ experiences and identified what they claim to be the best seats at the National Stadium.

Breakdown of concert zoning at the National Stadium

The National Stadium is the largest concert venue in Singapore with a seating capacity of 55,000 people.

Since its opening in 2014, the venue has played host to countless events from the Rugby 7s to concerts by BTS, Backstreet Boys, and Madonna, among others.

Come 2024, Coldplay and Taylor Swift will be part of the portfolio of international stars to have performed at the National Stadium.

Generally, tickets for concerts at the National Stadium can be divided into two broad categories — standing and seated.

Within these categories, concert organisers can break the ticket types down further.

For example, the 2023 Blackpink concert had different “pens” within their standing zone.

Those closer to the stage get a better chance to see their idols up close, or may even get to interact with them.

Of course, they paid one of the highest rates — S$398 for Cat 1 and S$328 for Cat 2 Standing.

Meanwhile, Cat 4, 9, and 10 had the lowest-priced tickets at S$168 and S$198 — presumably due to their distance from the stage and restricted views.

For reference, the National Stadium covers an area of 75,000 square metres, so there can be a considerable distance between the spectators and the performers.

The Coldplay concert has a similar seating layout — although they just have a general standing zone.

Meanwhile, the seating zone has been broken down into nine “cats” with prices ranging from S$68 to S$298.

Unlike the Blackpink concert, the most expensive tickets belong to the seats on either side of the stage.

These seats are located on the first “tier” of the National Stadium’s stands and presumably boast good views without having to jostle with the crowd in the standing zone.

Concertgoers share their experiences

That said, it’s hard to know what you’re signing up for without some visual reference.

Thankfully, some experienced concertgoers have shared the views from their seats at the Blackpink concert.

These TikTok users were seated in Cat 5, 6, and 7 and paid the corresponding prices of S$328, S$278, and S$128.

In both Blackpink and Coldplay, the most expensive seats flank the sides of the stage.

While this was Cat 5 for Blackpink, the area is zoned as Cat 1 for the Coldplay concert.

Views from different ‘cats’ in the National Stadium

One user was lucky enough to score a seat in the supposedly “best” zone during the Blackpink concert.

The concertgoer was seated “right at the side of the stage” — close enough for their camera to zoom in directly on the performers.

However, what’s even better is their view of the giant LCD screens.

At one point, Lisa appeared clear as day on the screen.

At a S$328 price point, the view seemed like a decent tradeoff for the cost.

Meanwhile, another concertgoer opted for a slightly cheaper option in the zone above Cat 5.

She was in Section 416, which she had presumably paid S$278 for.

This concertgoer was slightly further from the stage, with a poorer view of the giant screens.

As such, she claimed she resorted to as much as a 19x zoom on her phone camera.

As it turns out, it’s possible to get a similar view at a much cheaper price — S$150 cheaper, in fact.

One concertgoer paid S$128 for a seat tucked in the topmost corner of the National Stadium.

However, her view didn’t seem all that bad, with sweeping scenes of the throngs of fans.

Decide if you want a front view of the concert

While the previous videos showed the view of the stage from the sides, some have also posted their experiences facing the stage head-on.

One concertgoer paid S$168 for a seat in Cat 10 at the Blackpink concert.

Although they were quite a distance from the stage, their seats were elevated enough to view the performance comfortably.

While they had a clear view of the LCD screens, some shots were also partially blocked by a broadcast tower.

Of course, within each section, views will differ based on which row you choose.

Based on what we have seen, those who pick higher rows generally have better views of the performance.

That said, some concertgoers seem perfectly happy to secure a spot anywhere — so long as they get their hands on a ticket.

Based on all these experiences, we can somewhat gather that the seats at the side of the stage as well as those higher up in any section are the safest bets.

You can try your luck with the sections directly facing the stage but know that you might risk facing obstructions like the broadcast towers.

Best seats at Singapore National Stadium according to concertgoers

With these big names coming to the National Stadium, concertgoers — regardless of experience — are rushing to book the best seats in their books.

While some prioritise proximity to their idols, others may just be happy to vibe with the music.

Of course, no matter where you stand or sit in the venue, you’ll be able to hear the artistes loud and clear.

For those who are gunning for tickets, just remember to keep an open mind — even if you don’t get your first-choice seats.

After all, the concert experience is what you make of it.

Featured image adapted from @livenationsg on Twitter.