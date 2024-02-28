Public transport for the National Stadium plus other hacks: What a concert-goer should know for the best experience

Public transport to and from the National Stadium plus other tips for a sublime concert experience

2024 is officially the year of concerts for Singapore, which seems to be the destination to be for such major gigs.

A string of A-listers are performing on this little island – some even for multiple days.

Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, for instance, hosted sold-out shows in February, with the next highly anticipated concert, of course, being Taylor Swift.

She is holding a staggering number of sold-out shows at the National Stadium — six, to be exact — at the start of March.

While it makes sense that Singapore is a popular concert tour stop for international artistes, due to its good connectivity, security and infrastructure, it can be a pain for concertgoers rushing to the venue.

Getting to and back from the National Stadium can be a bit of a hassle, especially if you drive or are taking a Grab.

Some roads are typically closed, which leads to terrible jams sometimes an hour before the time a concert is slated to start.

Heading home will also be a pain if you choose these modes of transportation, as you’d find yourself stuck in traffic with thousands of people also eager to leave the venue.

Your best bet to avoid the scrum is public transport. But — plenty more will, too, be jostling to get on the nearest bus or MRT.

If you’re confused about which mode of public transport to take and how to avoid the crowds, fret not — we have you well in hand.

Here’s a handy guide on how to get to the MRT stations and bus stops closest to the National Stadium.

Public transport for getting there: MRT stops near National Stadium

There are three MRT stations that are closest to the National Stadium:

Stadium MRT station

Mountbatten MRT station

Kallang MRT station

A check with the Moovit app shows that the nearest station to the National Stadium is Stadium MRT station (CC6), which links directly to the venue via a roughly two-minute walk.

Kallang MRT station (EW10) is also within the vicinity — a 14-minute walk to the stadium, according to Moovit.

If you want to avoid crowds at these locations, opt for Mountbatten MRT station (CC7).

A 11-minute walk from the venue according to Moovit, the station is accessible via the Circle line and the route to the stadium is largely under a covered walkway.

Public transport for getting there: Reaching National Stadium via bus

Those planning to reach the National Stadium by bus can do so using bus service 11, which operates on a loop and passes by Stadium Station (80199).

Located outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, it is within walking distance of the National Stadium.

An alternative option is to alight at National Stadium (80219) or at Opposite National Stadium (80211). For the latter, cross the overhead bridge to reach the stadium.

The following bus services will take you to either one of these bus stops:

10

14

16

16M

70

70M

196

The most accessible bus stops for these services are as follows:

Dakota Station Exit B/Blk 60 (81189) – can board 10, 16, 16M for National Stadium (80219)

Raffles Place Station Exit F (03031) – can board 10, 70, 196 for Opposite National Stadium (80211)

Opp Mountbatten Station under (80271) – can board 14 and 196 for National Stadium (80219)

Dhoby Ghaut Station (08057) – can board 14, 16, 16M for Opposite National Stadium (80211)

Bencoolen Station Exit B (08069) – can board 14, 16, 16M for Opposite National Stadium (80211)

After Bras Basah Station Exit A (04179) – can board 14, 16, 16M for Opposite National Stadium (80211)

Opp Suntec City (80151) – can board 70 and 196 for Opposite National Stadium (80211)

Paya Lebar Station Exit B (81111) – can board 70 and 70M for National Stadium (80219)

Public transport for returning home: From National Stadium via bus

After a concert ends at the National Stadium, you can similarly choose to return home via the three MRT stations: Stadium, Mountbatten and Kallang.

We highly recommend heading to Mountbatten MRT station on foot to avoid the crowds. You could also opt for Nicoll Highway MRT station (CC5), which takes you on a scenic route across the Merdeka Bridge.

Or, you can also choose to take a bus.

Bus service 11, which will leave from Stadium Station under Stop No. 80199, is a loop service as mentioned before. Therefore, it would be best to use this service if your destination is within the vicinity of the stops it passes through.

Meanwhile, a number of popularly frequented bus stops can be reached from both National Stadium (80219) and Opposite National Stadium (80211), and are as listed below:

Nicoll Highway Station (80169) and Suntec City (80159) – take 10, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 70M, 196 from National Stadium (80219)

Dhoby Ghaut Station Exit B (08031) and Somerset Station (08121) – take 14, 16, 16M from National Stadium (80219)

Dakota Station Exit A/Blk 99 (81181) – take 10, 16 and 16M from Opposite National Stadium (80211)

Mountbatten Station Exit B (80279) – take 14 and 196 from Opposite National Stadium (80211)

Paya Lebar Station Exit D (81129), Paya Lebar Station Exit C (81119) and MacPherson Station Exit C (70251) – take 70 and 70M from Opposite National Stadium (80211)

After Promenade Station Exit C (02161) – take 70M from National Stadium (80219)

Grab introduces free shuttle bus service for concert-goers

Alternatively, you can get on one of Grab’s free shuttle buses.

Grab’s shuttle buses will go to four MRT stations and ply two routes:

Route 1: National Stadium > Redhill MRT station > Jurong East MRT station

Route 2: National Stadium > Boon Keng MRT station > Toa Payoh MRT station

The first shuttle bus will take off after the concert ends, with each one arriving in 15-minute intervals.

To queue for the shuttle buses, head to National Stadium’s Pick-up Point A by crossing the bridge at Gate 14.

The location of the pick-up point is along Stadium Drive at the North side of the stadium. Do note that seats are limited and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other concert hacks to follow for a good time

Of course, there are other tips to take note of when attending a concert, especially ones in Singapore.

For instance, regardless of whether you have purchased standing or sitting tickets, reaching the National Stadium at least two hours before the show starts is a must.

Queues will most definitely form by the time you reach the venue, be it for the food, merchandise, restrooms, or if it’s standing tickets – the best spot for a great view of the artiste.

You wouldn’t want to miss out on the opening act, especially for Taylor Swift’s gigs, which includes a sure-to-be-electric performance by iconic singer-songwriter and former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.

In addition, reaching early would also be a bonus for the Swifties planning to trade Eras Tour bracelets with others attending the event.

We also recommend wearing light and comfortable clothing for the concerts.

Avoid open-toe sandals, high heels and feet-pinching footwear as it can be quite the walk to the National Stadium (and back to the MRT station) – instead, opt for sneakers and trainers.

And while wearing those iconic, shimmering bodysuits for Swift’s shows might seem appealing, Singapore’s hot weather is something you will have to unfortunately account for.

Going for light, breathable clothing instead of something stifling and suffocating is what we’d recommend.

Lose the bag entirely if you wish to breeze past security checks. If you do plan on bringing a bag, avoid the bulky kinds as oversized ones might not be allowed in, or will delay you at security checkpoints.

Stick to just bringing along your essentials to the concert, such as your wallet and identification cards (IC), phone, credit cards, a portable charger in case your devices run out of battery and of course, a water bottle.

This brings us to our most important tip for these concerts — staying hydrated during these shows.

Singapore’s weather is unforgiving, and it would be a shame to miss out on an exhilarating concert by falling ill.

To prevent such a situation, remember to keep a water bottle with you at all times. You are only allowed to bring an empty one into the venue, so empty it before you enter, then fill it up at the coolers in the stadium.

And if you find yourself ahead of schedule while arriving at the venue, it can’t hurt to stock up on hydrating beverages with electrolytes to keep your strength up.

We thus recommend the following drinks:

100 Plus

Gatorade Blue

Pocari Sweat

H-Two-O Original

Lastly, the National Stadium for the concert you’re about to attend will be packed with thousands of screaming fans.

If you’d like to protect your hearing while simultaneously enjoying the music of your favourite artistes, don’t forget to bring noise-reducing earplugs.

