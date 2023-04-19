National Stadium To Have Festive Hari Raya Light Up Showcasing Transformation S’pore Has Gone Through

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hari Raya Festivities Include National Stadium Roof Light Up On 22 Apr

Hari Raya Puasa falls on Saturday (22 Apr) in Singapore this year and to celebrate, the National Stadium roof will be having a festive light-up.

The light display will showcase the changes that have taken place in Singapore, from our kampung days to the metropolis we see today.

The Singapore Sports Hub said in addition, there will be portraits of Malay and Muslim communities that have remained steadfast.

National Stadium roof to light up for Hari Raya

While the announcement made on 17 Apr is sparse, what we do know is that the celebrations will take place from 7.30pm to 10pm this Saturday (22 Apr).

You can expect to watch a dazzling display of lights from the roof of the National Stadium that night.

If you’re looking for a place to mark the start of the Raya festivities, look no further than Kallang, where the National Stadium is.

The light display will depict the change of time from kampung to city, the Singapore Sports Hub said.

Hari Raya festivities from 29 Apr to 1 May

The next weekend will also feature more celebrations and festivities themed around Hari Raya.

The Hari Raya @ Stadium Roar event will take place from 29 Apr to 1 May, from 11am to 9pm.

There’ll be food as well as cultural activities such as traditional Malay dances and performances by the Silat Federation.

The whole family can have fun too with events like the Bagedil Dash and Sepak Takraw Pong Challenge. Live bands will perform as well.

Find out more about the event here.

