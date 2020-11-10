NEA Officer Allegedly Slashed By 30-Year-Old After Issuing Smoking Fine

There are no laws against smoking at home in Singapore, but lighting up a cigarette when you step out of a HDB flat could get you into trouble.

HDB void decks, staircases, and common corridors are places where smoking isn’t allowed. You can get fined by the authorities for doing so.

For one man, however, it seemed that he did not react well when he received a smoking fine. On Monday (9 Nov), he allegedly assaulted 2 enforcement officers.

During the altercation, the man was said to have slashed an officer on his arms and legs.

NEA officer slashed, another was punched

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 2 Certis staff – currently working with National Environment Agency (NEA) as enforcement officers – were performing their duties at Canberra Link on Monday (9 Nov) evening.

When the assault happened, 1 officer was punched in the face, while the other was allegedly slashed on his hands and legs by the attacker using a sickle.

He was bleeding profusely, reported Shin Min Daily News. Blood stains were seen on the ground.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 7.30pm. Before their arrival, the attacker had purportedly fled.

42cm sickle allegedly used in attack

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at Block 503C Canberra Link.

The 2 injured officers were later sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

According to a media statement by Singapore Police Force (SPF), Woodlands officers were quick to identify the attacker’s identity with the aid of police cameras as well as body cams on the officers.

The suspect was arrested within 7 hours of the attack. Police also found a 42cm long, bloodstained sickle near the scene of the attack.

It is suspected to be the weapon used by the attacker.

Man was upset about smoking fine

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu shared about the incident on Tuesday (10 Nov).

In her post, she revealed that the man attacked the officers after being issued a smoking fine.

She also urged the public to observe safety measures to keep everyone safe, especially in the time of a pandemic.

Man faces 7 years’ jail

Police said the man will be charged in court on Wednesday (11 Nov). He faces charges for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If found to be guilty, the man faces a fine, up to 7 years’ jail, caning or any combination of the punishments.

They also stressed that SPF has zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence that threaten the safety of public servants carrying out their duties.

They will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Hope man will be brought to justice

Kudos to the police officers for identifying and apprehending the man so quickly.

Incidents like this have no place in Singapore and we hope the man would soon be brought to justice.

MS News wishes the 2 officers a speedy recovery.

